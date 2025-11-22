Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) (OTC Pink: CRTTF) ("Metalero" or the "Company") announces that, in connection with its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of its price protection, to December 9, 2025, in order to complete subscriptions.

The Offering consists of up to 1,428,572 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.21 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) flow-through common share (a "FT Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) additional non flow-through common share at a price of $0.26 for two (2) years from the date of issuance. The first tranche closed on October 21, 2025, with the sale of 952,381 FT Units.

The proceeds will be used to support the Fall 2025 exploration work at Benson including further sampling and ground geophysics.

All FT Shares offered in connection with this Offering qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). For subscribers who are qualifying individuals under the Income Tax Act (British Columbia) (the "BC Tax Act"), these expenditures will also qualify as "BC flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in section 4.721(1) of the BC Tax Act.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All the securities issued pursuant to this Offering will have a hold period expiring four months and a day after the closing date. The Company may pay finder's fees raised in connection with the financing to arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and as permitted by law.

For additional information with respect to this Offering, please refer to Metalero's news releases dated September 25, 2025, October 10, 2025, and October 22, 2025, available for viewing on Metalero's SEDAR+ profile (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Metalero Mining Corp.

Metalero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on copper and gold projects in North America. Its 166 square kilometer, road-accessible Benson Project serves as Metalero's flagship and is host to five prospects containing gold and copper within porphyry-related mineralized systems.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Metalero is part of the Metals Group of Companies, managed by exploration professionals who stand for technical excellence, robust project selection and strong corporate governance, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

