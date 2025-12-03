Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) ("Metalero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that field crews have mobilized to the Benson Project which was recently expanded to 173 km2 through the staking of an additional mineral claim (Figure 1). This fall program will complete coverage over the Cantin target while establishing some soil sampling over the Sundberg and Chiaz targets in the south of the Property. MLO's flagship Benson Project is located in the prolific Quesnel Trough of central British Columbia.

Rob L'Heureux, President & CEO of Metalero Mining, commented "We recently staked another 7 km2 at the Cantin occurrence where recently reported copper and gold soil anomalies run up to our claim boundaries and are open in several directions. This new ground covers an area with a strong geophysical signature similar to our other targets at Benson. The newly initiated field program will follow-up promising soil results at Cantin and conduct a first pass of modern sampling techniques at Sundberg and Chiaz, which have seen very little systematic exploration historically."

Mr. L'Heureux further stated "We are committed to continuing our constructive dialogue and cooperation with the Lhtako Dene Nation. As we progress through the new Mineral Claim Consultation Framework (MCCF) and await approval of our claim, Metalero is dedicated to building a solid, meaningful relationship with the Nation."

The spring 2025 soil sampling program covered parts of the underexplored Cantin area which contains two targets identified by recent Geoscience BC Artificial-Intelligence (AI) work. This AI work was part of the QUEST (Quesnelia Exploration Strategy) program designed to identify copper-gold porphyry targets within the Quesnel Trough. Metalero's initial sampling program generated copper and gold anomalies covering an area >8 km2 which overlie and surround the QUEST targets.

Chiaz and Sundberg are also based on the QUEST AI work and include targets measuring 3.5 and 5 kilometres in length, respectively. Chiaz has no historical work and represents a compelling blind target while the Sundberg area has yielded high-grade copper and gold soil anomalies historically with no follow-up.



Figure 1. Map of the Cantin area showing open copper anomalies, QUEST targets, and the recently acquired mineral claim covering a continuation of coincident soil and geophysical anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11670/276664_1365ae1964de88ce_001full.jpg

Benson Project Background

Metalero has signed a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of the Benson Project which is strategically located in the Quesnel Trough, one of Canada's most important mineral belts. The Quesnel Trough is a Triassic/Jurassic-age belt of volcano-sedimentary and intrusive rocks which hosts >360 alkalic copper-gold porphyry occurrences and deposits. At >1,500 km long, the Quesnel Trough runs through the middle of BC stretching from the US to the Yukon Territory. It hosts numerous major mines which produce copper and gold as well as variable amounts of silver and molybdenum while also hosting several types of gold deposits.

High profile and long-lived mines in the Quesnel Trough include Highland Valley, Mt Milligan, New Afton and Kemess which are complemented by recent exploration work including Woodjam, MPD, Kwanika, and the extensive staking by Australian mining giant, the Fortescue Group.

The Benson Project lies close to infrastructure and is traversed by Highway 26 and a vast network of logging roads allowing for ready access to all parts of the Property and capital-efficient exploration. The large land package covers 5 different target areas illuminated by recent Artificial-Intelligence ("AI") work by Geoscience BC (Mitchinson et al., Geoscience BC Report 2022-07). This AI study incorporated a wide variety of historical datasets including geophysics, geology, sampling information, and drilling data (where present) to identify high potential ("porphyry-like") anomalies with similarities to known porphyry deposits elsewhere in the belt. Even the limited historical exploration at Benson has identified numerous gold and copper surface geochemical anomalies while modest, historical drill programs have intersected skarn and epithermal gold and silver mineralization, which are both intrusive-related styles of mineralization and are commonly associated with porphyry systems.

About Metalero Mining Corp.

Metalero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on copper and gold projects in North America. Its 173 square kilometre, road-accessible Benson Project serves as Metalero's flagship and is host to five prospects containing gold and copper within porphyry-related mineralized systems.

Qualified Person The technical content of this news release pertaining to the Benson Project was reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a non-independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

