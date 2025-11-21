4C Group AB: 4C Strategies awarded a two-year framework agreement worth SEK 48 million, with a potential value of up to SEK 100 million

4C Group AB (publ) (4C) announces that 4C Strategies has been awarded a two-year framework agreement with the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS), with the possibility of a two-year extension. The initial value is approximately SEK 48 million, and the agreement's ceiling value amounts to SEK 100 million.

The award decision is subject to a ten day standstill period, during which other suppliers may appeal. Once the standstill period has expired, the agreement can be signed and will then enter into force.

Through this assignment, 4C Strategies will provide qualified support in exercise planning, execution, evaluation and process development to strengthen Sweden's crisis preparedness and total defense.

Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Strategies, comments:

"This agreement confirms that our expertise in crisis preparedness and total defense is in demand at a time of heightened security requirements. It is a strategically important assignment that strengthens our position in the Swedish market and creates good conditions for continued growth within Expert Services."

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)

Jonas Jonsson, CEO

Veronica Wallin, CFO

investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

investors.4cstrategies.com

This information is information that 4C Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-21 21:45 CET.