Datavault AI Inc.: Datavault AI Announces Update Regarding Distribution of Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset tokenization technologies, announced today that, in connection with its previously announced distribution of Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coins to eligible record equity holders of Datavault AI, Nasdaq has informed the Company that it is not expecting to quote an ex-dividend date for such distribution and therefore eligible record equity holders of Datavault AI must be holders as of the record date of November 25, 2025 in order to receive the distribution.

With respect to Datavault AI's voluntary distribution of Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coins to record holders of common stock of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX), given that such distribution is being made as a token of Datavault AI's appreciation for Scilex's relationship with Datavault AI as a stockholder of Datavault AI, licensing partner and co-sponsor of the Dream Bowl XIV event to be held on January 11, 2026, Nasdaq has informed the Company that it is not planning to make any announcement regarding such distribution for Scilex, whether as to the record date or an ex-dividend date. Notwithstanding the absence of such announcement, Datavault AI intends to make such voluntary distribution to record holders of Scilex common stock as of November 25, 2025 concurrently with the distribution of the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coins to Datavault AI's eligible record equity holders.

The Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coins will be airdropped to Data Vault® wallets following the payment date for the distribution, subject to recipient's electing to opt-in to the distribution and setting up a digital wallet with Datavault AI and providing Datavault AI with documentation confirming same. Subject to the right of the Board of Directors of Datavault AI to change the record date, the payment date for this distribution will be determined by subsequent resolutions of the Board of Directors of Datavault AI, which will be within 60 days following the record date.

The record date for the distribution may be changed by the Board of Directors of Datavault AI for any reason at any time prior to the actual payment date, and payment of the distribution is conditioned upon the Board not having revoked the distribution prior to the payment date, including for a material change to the solvency or surplus analysis presented to the Board of Directors of Datavault AI.

The Company will provide further instructions regarding wallet setup, token access, and distribution procedures in a subsequent communication prior to the payment date.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, Datavault AI's potential distribution of the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin and the timing thereof (including that the Board of Directors of Datavault AI may change the record date and, as a result, the payment date thereof), are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties regarding the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin and the distribution thereof to Datavault AI's eligible equity holders and/or Scilex holders of common stock; risks associated with the right of the Board of Directors of Datavault AI to change the record date (and therefore the payment date) of the distribution of, and/or to revoke, the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; uncertainties regarding valuation methodologies and third-party reports; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

