Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 22.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alaska entfesselt: Das 9 g/t Gold-Supervorkommen für eine $142-Billionen-Welt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
21.11.25 | 19:32
0,354 Euro
+0,97 % +0,003
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3480,35921.11.
0,3400,35421.11.
PR Newswire
22.11.2025 15:06 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAC HYPTEC: GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR Sets New Guinness World Record for Pure Electric Drift Speed -- A Shining Example of Chinese Supercar Power on the Global Stage

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, 2025, in the stunning "canton Drift" video release, the GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR officially set a new Guinness World Record for the highest drift speed achieved by a pure electric vehicle, reaching an astonishing 213.523 km/h.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/gacgroup/9365651-gac-group-hyptec-ssr-sets-new-guinness-world-record

As China's first mass-produced supercar, the HYPTEC SSR not only demonstrates the technological innovation and engineering prowess of GAC GROUP, but also highlights the rising strength of China's automotive industry on the global stage. Through its cutting-edge performance and original electric supercar technology, the HYPTEC SSR vividly presents both the technological allure of Chinese supercars and the dynamic, modern spirit of canton to audiences worldwide.

GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR officially set a new Guinness World Record for the highest drift speed achieved by a pure electric vehicle, reaching an astonishing 213.523 km/h.

GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR officially set a new Guinness World Record for the highest drift speed achieved by a pure electric vehicle, reaching an astonishing 213.523 km/h.

GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR officially set a new Guinness World Record for the highest drift speed achieved by a pure electric vehicle, reaching an astonishing 213.523 km/h.

GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR officially set a new Guinness World Record for the highest drift speed achieved by a pure electric vehicle, reaching an astonishing 213.523 km/h.

GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR officially set a new Guinness World Record for the highest drift speed achieved by a pure electric vehicle, reaching an astonishing 213.523 km/h.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829771/GAC_1.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814305/1900x600_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816870/SSR_16_9_format_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816871/12.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816872/23.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816873/44.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-group-hyptec-ssr-sets-new-guinness-world-record-for-pure-electric-drift-speed--a-shining-example-of-chinese-supercar-power-on-the-global-stage-302623251.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.