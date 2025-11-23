

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Monday release October figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In September, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.4 percent.



Taiwan will see October numbers for unemployment in September, the jobless rate was 3.35 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Labor Thanksgiving Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News