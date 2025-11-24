BW LPG Limited ("BW LPG" or the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG.OL", NYSE ticker code "BWLP") today announces a revision to its dividend payment procedure. Going forward, dividend payments will be made on the same date for shares registered with Euronext Securities Oslo trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and for shares registered with the Depository Trust Company, trading on the New York Stock Exchange. This will significantly reduce the time it takes for the shareholders with shares registered in Euronext Securities Oslo to receive the dividend payment.

Dividend will continue to be denominated in USD and will be converted to NOK for shareholders with shares registered in Euronext Securities Oslo at the prevailing exchange rate. The NOK dividend per share will be announced on the date of the quarterly Financial Report Release and Earnings Presentation.

The updated dividend payment procedure does not affect the Company's dividend distribution policy.

