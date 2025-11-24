Prosus N.V. (Prosus) (AEX and JSE: PRX) is delivering on its ecosystem strategy, with strong growth, results and synergies taking hold across Latin America, Europe and India. Disciplined execution is driving our performance, with all of our operated businesses now profitable. We are on track to achieve our guidance1 of US$1.1bn+ in adjusted EBITDA for the full year and this number does not include our recent acquisitions. New investments, notably Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) and La Centrale will help fuel our growth and we aim to unlock around US$2bn from our portfolio this year.

In a world of rapid technological change, delivering innovation is our highest priority, and we are building the leading AI lab in Europe. With 20 thousand AI agents already accelerating our work, we are an AI-first organisation, laser-focused on executing our ecosystem strategy.

Highlights2

Ecommerce revenue growth of 22% (14%), to US$3.6bn, ahead of peers

Ecommerce aEBITDA up 70% (58%), to US$530m

US$399m improvement in free cash flow, to US$1.3bn

US$1.2bn of asset sales to date in FY26

US$63bn created through the buyback and narrowing of the discount

Fabricio Bloisi, CEO, Prosus and Naspers said "We are delivering as promised through strong execution, discipline and integration driving deeper engagement with customers and unlocking new revenue streams. In Latin America, iFood is boosting revenue at our online travel business Despegar, while better execution and strategic acquisitions are strengthening our position in India. In Europe, we have invested in JET and La Centrale, which will deliver superior AI-powered consumer experiences in a high-potential market.

We are building the future with AI, and already have more than 20,000 AI agents helping us scale quicker and make smarter decisions. Our focus on results and innovation, backed by our Prosus Way culture, means we're on track to meet FY26 targets. But this is just the start, as we work to unlock an AI-first world for our 2 billion customers."

Nico Marais, CFO, Prosus and Naspers said "We delivered a strong first half with record revenue, profitability, and free cash flow, supported by our most profitable businesses. With this momentum, I'm confident that we're on track to meet our FY26 guidance. Our strong balance sheet, bolstered by improving cash flows, allows us the flexibility to invest to expand and accelerate the growth of our regional ecosystems. We will continue to invest in ourselves, through the buyback, which is creating immense value for our shareholders. Looking ahead our priorities are clear: sustain peer-leading growth with expanding profitability and free-cash flow, and deploy capital strategically, through business investments, share repurchases, and ecosystem-enhancing opportunities."

Ecosystem progress

Latin America (iFood, iFood Pago, Despegar, OLX Brasil and Sympla)

In Latin America, we are leading the way in building integrated operations, investments and partnerships. We are connecting our leading brands to drive deeper engagement and build new revenue streams.

iFood

Strong progress driven by excellent execution in core food delivery, growth in Clube loyalty programme and expanding fintech offering (iFood Pago). Successful diversification beyond food delivery through acquisitions and restaurant technology offerings.

Overall, delivered strong revenue growth of 32% (35%), with aEBITDA increasing 57% (64%) to US$184m.

Core food delivery delivered strong topline growth, with orders up 11%, GMV up 15% and revenue increasing 14% (24%).

Core food delivery profitability improved 27% (29%) to US$204m, with an aEBITDA margin of 32%.

iFood Pago revenues grew 179% (96%), with aEBITDA profitability achieved in September 2025.

Despegar3

Early integration with iFood delivering results, with 5% of Decolar net revenue from iFood

Gross bookings grew 30%, driving a 18% (13%) increase in revenue

aEBITDA of US$38m, with a 13% margin

Europe (OLX, eMAG, iyzico and Just Eat Takeaway.com4

In Europe, we want to replicate our Latin American ecosystem success, with the recent acquisitions of JET and La Centrale advancing this ambition. With category-leading businesses, delivering AI-powered best-in-class consumer experiences, we see huge potential for value creation in this important market.

OLX

A strong performance driven by motors and real estate verticals.

Revenue grew 22% (17%), to US$473m

aEBITDA grew strongly, up 52% (44%) to US$231m, with 10pp margin increase to 49%

Motors delivered an exceptional performance, growing revenue 27% (23%) to US$191m and expanding aEBITDA margins to 60%

Real estate showed strong growth, with revenue up 26% (23%) to US$92m and aEBITDA margins increasing to 45%

La Centrale 5 deal to add growth and profitability to OLX

deal to add growth and profitability to OLX Focus ahead on sustaining revenue growth and enhancing profit margins through monetisation efforts, AI innovations, and operational efficiencies.

eMAG

Profitability strengthened, despite intensifying competition and a challenging macroeconomic environment

Revenue stable at US$1.1bn, while aEBITDA grew 55% (23%) to US$45m

Iyzico

Strong growth and rapid scaling of core business

TPV up 65% and revenue up 73% (50%), to US$207m

aEBITDA stable at US$11m

Just Eat Takeaway.com

JET successfully acquired and delisted on 17 November 2025

JET will anchor our European lifestyle ecommerce ecosystem, as we build an AI tech champion in Europe.

India (PayU investment portfolio, incl. Swiggy, Meesho, PharmEasy, Rapido and ixigo)

Our Indian ecosystem is evolving through better execution and acquisitions of high-potential businesses, with new investments in Rapido and ixigo. PayU is increasingly connected across this ecosystem, adding new partnerships with Swiggy, Meesho and PharmEasy, and opportunities for synergies more widely.

PayU

A return to growth, driven by strong execution and improved efficiencies, following approval of payment aggregator licence

Overall, revenue increased 20% (17%) to US$397m

aEBITDA margin grew 6pp in 1H26, with a profitable Q2 FY26

In payments, revenue grew 20% (16%) to US$301m, with aEBITDA of US$2m

In credit, revenue jumped 17% (22%) to US$96m, with aEBITDA margin growing 17pp, reaching breakeven in Q2 FY26

About Prosus

Prosus is the power behind the world's leading lifestyle ecommerce brands, across Europe, India, and Latin America, unlocking an AI-first world for our 2 billion customers.

The Prosus technology ecosystem spans food delivery, payments, classifieds, travel, events, and mobility. Our integrated approach enhances user engagement and creates the foundation for unprecedented AI capabilities through proprietary data and cross-service intelligence.

Through Prosus Ventures, we invest in companies which inspire and support the Prosus ecosystem. We search for new opportunities at the leading edge of AI and ecommerce, the digital AI workforce and in frontier technologies, such as robotics, drones and synbio.

The team actively backs exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's everyday lives.

To find out more, please visit www.prosus.com.

____________________ 1 Guidance excludes the impact of JET and La Centrale acquisitions 2 Unless otherwise stated, growth rates discussed in this report compare the first half of the financial year ending 31 March 2026 (1H26) to the first half of the financial year ending 31 March 2025 (1H25). The percentages/numbers in brackets represent local currency growth, excluding the impact of acquisitions and disposals (M&A), and provide a clearer view of our businesses' underlying operating performance. Financial results are presented on a continuing operations basis. 3 Year-on-year operational data for Despegar is shown for comparison only. Despegar financials are consolidated into Prosus from May 2025 onwards. 4 Delisted on 17 November 2025. 5 Transaction closed on 17 November 2025.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251123631802/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Eoin Ryan

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 347 210 4305

Email: eoin.ryan@prosus.com

Charlie Pemberton

Communications Director

Tel: +31 615 494 359

Email: charlie.pemberton@prosus.com