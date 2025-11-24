Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2025 resource definition and delineation drill campaign at the Company's 100%-owned Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth Project in Ontario, Canada in addition to the ongoing environmental, indigenous, and community relations programs.

2025 Drill Campaign

The program totaled approximately 8,000 meters of new drilling, with core currently being logged, sampled, and processed on site. Samples are regularly shipped to the laboratory, and assay results are expected in the coming weeks.

In parallel, Neotech has also submitted nearly 2,000 meters of historical drill core from earlier campaigns for comprehensive rare earth element ("REE") analysis-either as first-time assays or re-assays using the full REE suite. These results will further enhance the geological dataset and will be incorporated into the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate planned for 2026.

The 2025 drill campaign was designed to infill, expand, and refine the boundaries of REE mineralization at Hecla-Kilmer, guided by updated 3D geological and geophysical models. The objective was to test and confirm continuity of mineralization across key zones and to advance the Project toward resource definition.



Map Figure 1 - 2025 Hecla-Kilmer Drill Plan with approximate drill pad locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9768/275587_1f7c50a1c4145960_001full.jpg

Note: Results from HK21-009 was announced by VR Resources Ltd. on December 7, 2022. HK21-013 was announced January 16 2023 by VR Resources Ltd. as well as HK22-020 on January 20, 2023. Hole HK24-034 from Neotech Metals 2024 Exploration Program announced February 24th, 2025.

Indigenous Engagement and ESG Integration

In addition to the drill campaign, Neotech has commenced its baseline environmental water sampling program, which will establish the foundational data required to support ongoing environmental understanding and future permitting activities.

Neotech continues to advance its engagement with Indigenous Nations through regular dialogue, on-site participation, and collaborative planning. The Company's ESG approach prioritizes responsible project design, the incorporation of Indigenous knowledge, and early alignment with the Ontario Environmental Assessment process. This work is being integrated into upcoming exploration programs to ensure that engineering, land-use planning, and future permitting pathways proceed in a coordinated and transparent manner.

The rapid advancement of Hecla-Kilmer continues to validate our confidence in the uniqueness and scalability of this geological system," said Reagan Glazier, CEO of Neotech Metals. "The steady stream of assays and technical updates expected over the coming months will support a disciplined path toward our maiden resource estimate, while meaningfully reducing technical risk and enhancing the long-term strategic value of the project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

*TREO (Total Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of CeO2 + La2O3 + Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3.

**PMREO (Permanent Magnet Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275587

SOURCE: Neotech Metals Corp.