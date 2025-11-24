Vimian Group AB: Vimian Group AB (publ) appoints Alireza Tajbakhsh as CEO

Vimian Group AB (publ) ("Vimian") appoints Alireza Tajbakhsh as Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Alireza Tajbakhsh joined Vimian in 2021 and is currently Head of the Veterinary Services segment and interim Head of the MedTech segment in Vimian.

Alireza Tajbakhsh (42) brings extensive international leadership experience from fast-growing entrepreneurial companies in the media and life science sectors. Since joining Vimian in 2021, he has successfully led the Veterinary Services segment and served as a member of the group management team. Since July 2025, he has also held the interim position as Head of Vimian's MedTech segment, delivering strong early progress and results. Prior to joining Vimian, Alireza held senior management positions at Omnicom Media Group and Modern Times Group (MTG). Alireza holds an M.Sc. in Business and Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics.

"Ali has as head of Veterinary Services played an instrumental role in building a global leading veterinary services platform with a strong financial track record and a highly successful culture", says Magnus Welander, Chairman of the Board of Vimian, and continues:

"Earlier this year, Ali also assumed interim leadership for our MedTech segment, where he has already made important progress. We are confident that his leadership capabilities and deep understanding of our business will enable him and the group management team to successfully execute on our strategy of strong organic and acquisition driven growth."

"On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie for capably serving as interim CEO in addition to his role as CFO over the past months. We are pleased that he will continue as a strong partner to Ali in his position as CFO."

Commenting on his appointment, Alireza Tajbakhsh says:

"I am honoured to take on the role as CEO of Vimian and continue building a global leader in attractive animal health niches with significant unmet medical needs. Having spent the past four years within the Group, I know we are an entrepreneurial company with a clear vision: to improve animal health through science and technology, combining strong organic growth with value-creative M&A. I look forward to working with our talented colleagues around the world to help millions of animals to better lives while creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Additional changes to the Vimian Group management team

Alireza Tajbakhsh will, in addition to the role as Group CEO, continue to hold the interim operational responsibility for Vimian's MedTech segment, while the recruitment for a permanent Head of MedTech is ongoing. Effective today, Michael Thunell, will assume the role as Head of Veterinary Services. Michael joined the company in 2018 and holds the position as Chief Operating Officer for the Veterinary Services segment.

The above changes are effective today 24 November 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Welander

Chairman of the Board

+46 703 325 504

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg

Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability

maria.tullberg@vimian.com

+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches over 17,000 veterinary clinics and laboratories, sells to over 80 markets, has 1,200 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 375 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

