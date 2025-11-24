

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the U.S., Ukrainian delegations have made 'a tremendous amount of progress' in reaching an agreement on peace proposal to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Talking to reporters after the first session of talks between officials of the two sides in the Swiss city of Geneva on Sunday, Rubio said he is 'not going to get into the details of the topics that were discussed because this is an ongoing process'.



'This is a living, breathing document. Every day, with input, it changes,' he said, referring to the 28-point peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump.



'I'm not going to speculate or go into the details of any of the specific items in the latest version of the proposal because, frankly, by tomorrow or the next day, that may have evolved and changed further. And - but I can tell you, I guess, that I feel very optimistic that we can get something done here because we made a tremendous amount of progress today.'



When reporters brought to notice Trump lashing out at the Ukrainian leadership claiming Kyiv has shown 'zero gratitude' for U.S. efforts to end the war, Rubio replied, 'we've talked to him since - I think he's quite pleased at the reports we've given him about the amount of progress that's been made'.



Rubio added that even if the U.S. can reach an agreement with the Ukrainian delegation, the Russian side has 'to agree to this in order for it to work. That's another part of this equation.'



'Our goal is to end this war as soon as possible, but we need a little more time.'



According to Rubio, 'Today was the best day we have had in our entire 10 months of working on these issues.'



Ukrainian Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak said final decisions under this framework will be made by the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States.



Meanwhile, the White House said both sides reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace.



But the U.S.-authored draft proposal reportedly gives major concessions to Russia in exchange for them to stop attacking, including pressure on Ukraine to cede some occupied territory to Russia, limit the size of its military, and promise not to join the U.S.-led defense alliance, NATO.



A joint statement issued by the White House Sunday said Ukraine and the United States agreed to continue intensive work on joint proposals in the coming days. They will also remain in close contact with their European partners as the process advances.



The White House described the talks as 'constructive, focused, and respectful, underscoring the shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace'.



