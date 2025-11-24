

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK, NOKIA_SEK.ST, NOKIA.PA, NOKIA.HE) Monday said that Taoyuan International Airport Corporation or TIAC in Taiwan has selected its IP/MPLS solution to upgrade the communications infrastructure in Terminals 1 and 2.



Delivered with HwaCom Systems, the new network will enhance security, reliability, and future-proofing as the airport fast-tracks its goal of becoming a major regional hub, the company added.



The Finnish telecommunications company said that the upgrade will unify voice, data, video, and key operational systems-including check-in kiosks, baggage handling, Wi-Fi, and CCTV-onto a single infrastructure, cutting complexity and operating costs.



Nokia added that it will also provide an end-to-end platform for network, service, and security management, giving TIAC more help in managing overall airport operations.



On the NYSE, NOK ended Friday's trading at $5.94, up $0.07 or 1.2 percent.



