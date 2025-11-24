Classover Holdings Inc.: Classover Announces the Launch of Classover Nexus - AI-Powered Support Reasoning & Autonomous Workflow Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Classover Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:KIDZ; KIDZW) ("Classover" or the "Company"), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI, today announced the launch of Classover Nexus, an AI-powered support reasoning and autonomous workflow platform - a key milestone in the Company's evolution into a fully AI-native organization.

Classover Nexus delivers real-time artificial intelligence capabilities across student and family support operations, enabling the Company to provide a scalable, consistent, and high-performance service model aligned with its global expansion strategy. As Classover integrates AI deeply into its operational layers, this new platform marks the first time the Company has deployed a unified system that combines intelligent reasoning, autonomously managed workflows, and real-time interaction across major customer touch-points.

Key features of the Classover Nexus launch include:

Real-time support reasoning: the platform continuously analyzes student and family interactions to generate intelligent responses and route complex issues effectively.

Autonomous workflow automation: common and repetitive support tasks are now managed end-to-end by Nexus, freeing human teams to focus on high-value, relationship-driven engagement.

Multilingual 24/7 availability: Nexus supports families and students across multiple time-zones and languages, reinforcing global scalability.

Analytics-driven insights: the system provides dashboards and metrics that allow Classover's support operations to monitor performance, identify bottlenecks, and optimize service delivery.

Seamless human-AI collaboration: human support agents are augmented by Nexus - they receive insights and context from the platform, allowing for faster, better-informed interactions.

Looking ahead, Classover plans to expand the capabilities of Nexus across additional service and operational domains, including predictive student-need modelling, automated onboarding workflows, and next-generation AI agents. These initiatives form part of the Company's broader effort to build a repeatable, durable, and global AI-enabled education infrastructure.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is a technology-driven education company focused on developing artificial intelligence-powered learning systems for the K-12 and broader education markets. The Company's platform is designed to enhance learning accessibility, personalization, and efficiency through the application of advanced AI technologies. Classover is headquartered in New York, with operations supporting students and educators globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover's financial condition and results of operations; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; fluctuations in the price of crypto assets; risks related to the custody of crypto assets, including security risks; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

