Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a leader in providing Agentic AI-driven cybersecurity and third-party risk intelligence solutions, announces signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for a strategic collaboration with Moneylab Technologies Inc. ("Moneylab"), an AI-native platform focused on empowering the 8,000+ regional banks and credit unions across North America. This alliance outlines a shared vision for the collaborative development of an advanced AI-driven Cybersecurity Threat Prediction Platform specifically tailored to meet the escalating threat and complex compliance needs of the banking and financial services sector.

The joint initiative aims to create a transformative solution that utilizes cutting-edge AI to deliver real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, and predictive threat mitigation. This proactive platform will be engineered to safeguard organizational data, systems, and supply chains effectively.

Moneylab Context and Strategic Alignment

Moneylab's existing platform is AI-native and empowers regional and mid-sized banks to compete and grow. Its core mission for banks includes helping them predict and assess risk, reduce volatility, improve yield on invested assets, and optimize margins across areas like loan portfolios and regulatory compliance.

The integration of Wisr AI's Agentic AI architecture with Moneylab's specific focus on banking risk is expected to allow the combined platform to bridge strategic financial objectives with proactive cybersecurity defense. This is critical in the financial sector, where 96% of Europe's largest financial services organizations have been affected by a security breach at a third-party organization in the past two years1, underscoring the urgent need to address vulnerabilities in third-party suppliers.

Joint Solution Focus: Predicting Specific Financial Risks

The collaborative platform will leverage Wisr AI's expertise in ingesting and interpreting real-time global signals to dynamically predict and prioritize threats across four key risk vectors relevant to banking institutions:

The joint platform will use Agentic AI to deliver highly specialized predictive intelligence, including the assessment of Vulnerability & Exploit Risk by tracking technical weaknesses to estimate exploit likelihood; mitigate Supply Chain & Third-Party Risk by dynamically evaluating vendor exposure, critical given the volume of attacks that originate through vendor IT links; manage brand integrity through a Confidence Risk Index that tracks public sentiment across news and social media; and mitigate exposure by incorporating a Dark Net Risk Score, monitoring leaked corporate credentials and data on the dark web.

Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI, stated: "Outdated tools are currently being used to solve complex, modern problems, leading to catastrophic results in the financial industry. By coupling Moneylab's deep understanding of bank volatility and margin optimization with Wisr's Agentic AI architecture, we plan to build a next-generation platform. This system will empower institutions to anticipate cyber threats and move decisively from reactive compliance to proactive security, strengthening their defenses for sustained growth and trust in a digital-first economy."

Commercial Framework

The commercial arrangement for the joint solution, referred to as the Moneylab Application, is intended to be structured as a two-part royalty payment system. Moneylab will pay Wisr AI an accelerated royalty based on a percentage of net sales of the Moneylab Application until Wisr AI's customization expenses are fully repaid, followed by an ongoing royalty based on a percentage of net sales. The specific percentages for both royalties will be mutually agreed upon by both parties as part of the Definitive Agreement. The parties are targeting the completion of this Definitive Agreement by February 28, 2026, which will remain exclusive during this period, and under which the final terms-including the responsibilities of each party, the mutually agreed-upon Accelerated and Ongoing Royalty percentages for revenue sharing, and the ownership of Intellectual Property (IP)-will be finalized. This joint solution will be delivered via a modular Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and targets regional banks throughout North America.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit https://www.wisr.ai.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

1 https://www.computerweekly.com/news/366625478/Third-party-security-weaknesses-threaten-Europes-big-banks

