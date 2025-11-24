

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration says it expects this Thanksgiving holiday travel period to be the busiest in 15 years, with Tuesday, November 25 being the peak travel day with more than 52,000 flights.



The agency has forecast a total of 48173 flights to fly across the nation on Monday, followed by 50130 flights on Wednesday, 25, 611 flights on Thursday, 41,560 flights on Friday, 46,288 flights on Saturday, 51,268 flights on Sunday, 49676 flights on Monday and 47,423 flights on Tuesday, December 2.



FAA said it is gearing up for the busy Thanksgiving travel time and is ready to get a total of more than 360,000 flights to their destinations.



'Thanks to the dedication of our air traffic controllers and every FAA employee, we are ready for the holiday rush and take pride in helping travelers reach their friends and families during this important time of year,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'I am deeply grateful to our entire FAA team. Even through a period of record-high traffic, their unwavering commitment keeps the system running safely.'



Air traffic controllers will use a variety of strategies to help flights move safely through the national airspace during the peak holiday hours.



FAA advised potential travelers to check out its newly updated Holiday Travel page (https://www.faa.gov/holiday-travel) for holiday travel tips and information.



