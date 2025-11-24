HIGHLIGHTS:

83.2m grading 17.35 g/t gold from 76.0 m, including 46.65 m grading 27.35 g/t gold from 88.95 m

70.7m grading 9.38 g/t gold from 49.65 m

92.1 m grading 4.33 g/t gold from 97.1 m

65.2 m grading 5.39 g/t gold from 152.2 m

Ana Paula drill program to be extended to 20,000 metres of drilling

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from the current drill program at its 100% owned Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The program aims to convert inferred ounces to higher confidence classifications. It will also support the ongoing Feasibility Study and testing the next exploration targets around the Ana Paula deposit.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "It's rare to find a deposit that consistently produces 50-100m wide drill intercepts of these gold grades. Ana Paula is wide, high-grade, and shallow, with good underground mining conditions. These factors drive the low $1,011 all in sustaining cost in our new PEA for the project. It will also drive high margins at the project. The current program is focused on upgrading inferred ounces to higher confidence categories and the new data will be incorporated into a Feasibility Study. The lower costs drive a lower cut-off grade in the planned mine that opens the potential for more inferred material conversion. To maximize this opportunity, we will expand the program by 33% to 20,000 metres to allow for more infill and exploration drilling at Ana Paula. Across the Company, we have another study, a Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo, planned this quarter. We are also drilling at San Agustin and La Colorada. These programs should increase production and unlock the value we see in our deep growth portfolio."

Drilling Program

Heliostar has completed 44 holes and 12,615 metres drilled to date. Drilling is designed along north-south sections with angled holes to better define the overall east-west orientation of the High Grade Panel. Heliostar's drilling approach at Ana Paula has been to change the direction of drilling by approximately 90 degrees from the majority of historic intercepts. The Company believes that this change contributed to demonstrating more continuous and higher-grade gold mineralization within the High Grade Panel than recognized by previous operators.

Where appropriate, the holes are also being used to collect rock strength data, hydrogeologic data and samples for further metallurgical studies that will directly influence the Ana Paula mine design in the ongoing Feasibility Study.

Drill Results Summary

Holes AP-25-331, AP-25-333, AP-25-334 and AP-25-336 are resource conversion holes drilled in the central part of the High Grade Panel. Holes AP-25-334 and AP-25-336 were drilled on the same fence, with AP-25-334 targeting the polymictic breccia and hanging wall mineralization, and AP-25-336 targeting the polymictic breccia and footwall mineralization. Hole AP-25-334 intercepted a wide zone of 92.05 metres ("m") grading 4.33 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, whilst AP-25-336 returned intervals of 3.2 m at 15.58 g/t gold, 65.15 m at 5.39 g/t and 43.55 m at 4.66 g/t gold with a 3.05 m interval with 24.64 g/t gold.

Figure 1: Plan Map of the current drill program at Ana Paula

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/275661_ee215e99b48368f4_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Cross-Section through newly reported holes AP-25-334 and AP-25-336

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/275661_ee215e99b48368f4_004full.jpg

Hole AP-25-333 is located 60 m to the east of the above-mentioned fence and returned two high-grade intervals of 26.6 m grading 4.78 g/t gold and 83.2 m grading 17.35 g/t gold. Hole AP-25-331 is a step out 32 m to the southeast and returned a 7.95 m zone grading 7.92 g/t gold and a wide high-grade interval of 70.65 m at 9.38 g/t gold.

Holes AP-25-330, AP-25-332 and AP-25-335A are geotechnical holes for mine development planning and returned assay results in line with expectations, including intervals of 48.5 m of 5.48 g/t gold, 5.2 m of 4.23 g/t gold and 35.55 m of 6.73 g/t gold, respectively.

True widths are unknown. Mineralization at Ana Paula occurs as disseminations or vein stockworks with variable controls including rock porosity, lithology and fault networks.

Drilling continues throughout the High Grade Panel and its less well-defined east and west edges, with assays pending from twelve holes. Two of the drills have begun to target deeper inferred mineralization and the northern exploration zone, which is approximately 250 m north of the High Grade Panel that has two drill holes pending assay.

The next Ana Paula drill results are anticipated to be released in December.

Drilling Results and Coordinates Tables

Table 1: Significant Drill Intersections

Holey From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Au

(g/t) Topcut

Au (g/t) Hole

Purpose AP-25-330 45.4 93.9 48.5 5.48

Geotechnical Hole including 45.4 53.6 8.2 7.41



and 82.3 85.5 3.2 20.8



AP-25-331 29.9 38.85 8.95 7.27

Resource Hole including 36.0 38.85 2.85 15.5



and 49.65 120.3 70.65 9.38

1 including 59.65 75.0 15.35 18.3



AP-25-332 140.5 145.75 5.25 4.23

Geotechnical Hole AP-25-333 38.8 65.4 26.6 4.78 4.58 Resource Hole2 including 38.8 44.45 5.65 11.3 10.4 2 and including 59.7 65.4 5.7 9.45



and 76.0 159.2 83.2 17.3 15.8 1,2 including 88.95 135.6 46.65 27.3 24.5 3 and including 146.1 155.3 9.2 9.60



AP-25-334 97.1 189.15 92.05 4.33

Resource Hole including 98.2 105.85 7.65 8.17



and including 140.15 147.15 7.0 8.49



and including 166.1 180.0 13.9 9.70



AP-25-335A 12.75 21.2 8.45 4.76

Geotechnical Hole and 45.0 80.55 35.55 6.73



including 45.0 51.7 6.7 11.0



and including 62.2 80.55 18.35 7.94



and 102.6 108.2 5.6 4.67



and 140.55 145.8 5.25 5.01



AP-25-336 25.15 28.35 3.2 15.6

Resource Hole and 128.35 141.7 13.35 2.50



including 128.35 132.0 3.65 6.85



and 152.2 217.35 65.15 5.39 4.98 4 including 152.2 162.4 10.2 13.6



including 173.8 176.85 3.05 24.6 15.8 4

1 Result reported in November 20th Q3, 2025 quarterly news release

2 Top cut to 47 ppm Au based on resource model domains

3 Top cut to 64 ppm Au based on resource model domains

4 Top cut to 38 ppm Au based on resource model domains

Drilling Coordinates Table

Table 2:Drill Hole Details

Hole ID Easting

(WGS84 Zone 14N) Northing

(WGS84 Zone 14N) Elevation

(metres) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Length

(metres) AP-25-330 410,274 1,997,960 962.6 0 -53 126.0 AP-25-331 410,205 1,998,038 917.7 180 -50 192.0 AP-25-332 410,030 1,998,137 972.8 180 -55 329.4 AP-25-333 410,191 1,998,065 907.1 180 -55 204.0 AP-25-334 410,126 1,998,071 931.8 178 -55 302.0 AP-25-335A 410,254 1,998,038 913.4 180 -46 237.0 AP-25-336 410,128 1,998,121 933.8 180 -55 353.0

Ana Paula Preliminary Economic Assessment Note

Heliostar announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment on November 6, 2025. References to the results in this release are provided in greater detail here.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core is PQ size, and the core is cut in half, with half sent for analysis. Core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico, for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The Zacatecas and North Vancouver ALS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish, and overlimits were analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Statement of Qualified Person

Stewart Harris, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Harris is employed as Exploration Manager of the Company.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a gold mining company with production from operating mines in Mexico. This includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and the San Agustin Mine in Durango. The Company also has a strong portfolio of development projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, the San Antonio project in Baja Sur and the Unga project in Alaska, USA.

