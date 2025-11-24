

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The euro rose to a 2-week high of 0.9325 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 0.9301.



The euro advanced to 0.8815 against the pound and 180.93 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8787 and 180.27, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro edged up to 1.1542. 1.7903 and 2.0600 from early lows of 180.27, 1.1502, 1.7807 and 2.0504, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the euro reached Friday's high of 1.6285from an early low of 1.6220.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.94 against the franc, 0.89 against the pound, 182.00 against the yen, 1.18 against the greenback, 1.81 against the aussie, 2.07 against the kiwi and 1.64 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News