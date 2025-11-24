

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production expanded for the fourth straight month in October, while producer prices continued their falling trend, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Monday.



Industrial production rose 3.2 percent year-over-year in October, much slower than the 7.6 percent rise in September, which was the strongest growth since April 2024. Economists had expected a 2.5 percent increase for the month.



Among sectors, output produced in the manufacturing sector expanded by 3.2 percent annually in September, and mining and quarrying output was 3.9 percent higher. The overall growth was also supported by a 1.4 percent rebound in utility sector production.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices declined 2.2 percent annually in October, following a 1.4 percent drop in September. Prices have been falling since July 2023.



A decrease of 5.9 percent in prices in the mining and quarrying sector mainly caused the yearly decline. Prices for the manufacturing sector also dropped 2.3 percent, and those for the utility sector slid by 1.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.5 percent.



Separate data revealed that average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector grew 6.6 percent annually in October versus an expected increase of 7.3 percent.



The average paid employment in the enterprise sector dropped 0.8 percent in October, in line with expectations.



