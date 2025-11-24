Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent progress it has made in advancing its LDS Project, situated near the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil.

Earlier this month, the Lavras Gold management team consisting of Hemdat Sawh, Interim President & CEO and CFO, Jon Hill, Interim V.P. Exploration, and Mike Mutchler, Interim COO, met with the Company's Brazilian team to review current operations. Following this review, the Company has decided to restructure the Brazilian team to focus on: both exploration and development; execution of Lavras Gold's strategy to continue exploration throughout the Company's 23,000 hectares district scale tenement portfolio ("LDS Project"); and the application for the Butiá/Fazenda do Posto Preliminary License ("LP").

Lavras Gold will continue an exploration strategy to aggressively leverage its district scale portfolio of high-quality targets within the LDS Project covering the Lavras do Sul Intrusive Suite in parallel with progressing the focused development of Butiá/Fazenda do Posto. Approximately, 20,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned for 2026, targeting mineral resources growth at established targets and selected priority targets with potential to add material inventory in the near term.

The Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") on the Butiá/Fazenda do Posto potential polygon is progressing well with completion of the first flora and fauna campaigns, initial hydrogeological analysis, noise and vibration analyses and preliminary metallurgical testing. The Company will also continue to advance the socio-economic studies and engagement with the Quilombola communities and is in the process of engaging the engineering firm that will initiate mine plan and sequence, mine closure, infrastructure, plus resource and reserve model assessment as Lavras Gold moves towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). The Company aims to complete both the PEA and the EIA by August 2026 and submit the LP application by October 2026.

The Company also announces the resignation of Naomi Nemeth, former Vice President Investor Relations, from the Company, effective November 21, 2025. The Company entered into an investor relations consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with 2608124 Ontario Inc. (dba Target IR & Communications) ("Target IR") for investor relations and communication services and has been engaged to heighten market awareness, which includes IR planning, message development, program execution and social media content creation and management. The Consulting Agreement has an initial term of six (6) months, effective November 24, 2025, and the monthly fee payable to Target IR is $10,000 (plus all applicable taxes). Target IR, its employees and consultants are at an arm's length relationship with the Company and have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. The Company will not issue any securities to Target IR as compensation.

Jonathan Hill, Director and Interim Vice President of Exploration for Lavras Gold Corp., is the "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of its LDS Project situated in a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. The LDS Project is located near the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul State of Brazil and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the LDS Project properties, which span more than 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

