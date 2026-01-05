Results demonstrate broad, continuous zones of gold mineralization consistent with the geological model for the Lavras do Sul alkaline intrusive complex.

Significant intersections include: 25BT068: 190.00 m at 1.01 g/t Au from surface (incl. 21.00 m at 2.25 g/t Au) 25BT067 : 65.00 m at 0.88 g/t Au from 23.00 m (incl. 1.00 m at 16.05 g/t Au; and incl. 2.00 m at 11.28 g/t Au) 25BT063 : 21.00 m at 3.12 g/t Au from 42.00 m (incl. 1.00 m at 47.73 g/t Au; and incl. 1.00 m at 5.11 g/t Au)

50 diamond drill holes (16,714m) have been completed at Butiá (33 holes, 9,791m) and Fazenda (17 holes, 6,923m) in 2025.

A 20,000-metre drilling program is planned for 2026 to advance the Fazenda/Butiá Project and drill test district-scale opportunities.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program on the Butiá Gold Deposit ("Butiá") and adjoining Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery ("Fazenda"), together described as the Fazenda/Butiá Project at the Lavras do Sul Project ("LDS Project") in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Today's results include 13 diamond drill holes completed at Butiá (10 holes) and Fazenda (3 holes) completed since the previous disclosure of drill results (see news release dated September 8, 2025), which continue to confirm the strength and continuity of the alkaline intrusive-related gold system extending across the district.

"Today's results are consistent with what we have seen across this system," said Hemdat Sawh, Interim CEO and CFO. "Broad mineralized intervals containing high-grade shoots continue to build the resource base at the Fazenda/Butiá Project and enhance our understanding of its geological drivers. These intersections feed directly into the geological models that will underpin the next phases of resource estimation and project development.

"Our drilling since September 2025 has been highly productive. By combining infill drilling, step-outs, and targeted geological drilling, we are simultaneously improving resource-classification confidence, expanding mineralization, and deepening our understanding of structures, alteration, metallurgical domains and mineralization vectors. This integrated approach is critical as we position the Fazenda/Butiá Project for a future development decision, while continuing to unlock the broader district-scale potential."

Table 1: Significant Drilling Results, Fazenda/Butiá Project

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Comment 25BT072

48.0 69.0 21.0 1.100 Perthitic Granite

Including 51.0 52.0 1.0 9.753 Perthitic Granite

Including 60.0 61.0 1.0 2.303 Perthitic Granite 25BT068

0.0 190.0 190.0 1.014 Saprolite/Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 117.0 138.0 21.0 2.247 Episyenite 25BT067

23.0 88.0 65.0 0.877 Perthitic Granite

Including 41.0 42.0 1.0 16.050 Perthitic Granite

Including 51.0 53.0 2.0 11.278 Perthitic Granite 25BT066

211.0 286.0 75.0 0.743 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 238.0 243.0 5.0 5.651 Episyenite 25BT065

63.0 77.0 14.0 2.607 Perthitic Granite

Including 63.0 67.0 4.0 8.291 Perthitic Granite



112.0 210.0 98.0 0.577 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 140.0 148.0 8.0 1.268 Episyenite

Including 158.0 161.0 3.0 1.093 Episyenite

Including 170.0 184.0 14.0 1.006 Episyenite 25BT064

0.0 59.0 59.0 0.813 Episyenite

Including 8.0 19.0 11.0 1.056 Episyenite

Including 27.0 29.0 2.0 1.127 Episyenite

Including 35.0 56.0 21.0 1.050 Episyenite 25BT063

42.0 63.0 21.0 3.117 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 54.0 55.0 1.0 47.733 Episyenite

Including 59.0 60.0 1.0 5.110 Perthitic Granite 25FP048

0.0 33.0 33.0 0.799 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 11.0 12.0 1.0 18.067 Perthitic Granite Note: All intervals are reported as down-hole lengths; true widths are not yet known.

Figure 1. Isometric view of Fazenda/Butiá wireframe (based on gold grade modelled at a nominal 0.2g/t Cut-off grade) showing the relative locations of the 13 diamond drill holes completed at this target since September 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/279407_35c1b91d64b12a7e_002full.jpg

Summary of Results

Drilling results released today comprised included drilling completed since September 2025, which has been designed as a combination of infill drilling to support future resource classification upgrades, step-out drilling to test extensions to previously defined mineralization, and geological drilling intended to better understand post-mineral structures, alteration patterns, geochemical vectors, and geometallurgical domains that may influence both tonnage and grade distribution.

Results showed wide envelopes of continuous mineralization with periodic higher-grade intersections related to zones of more intense brecciation, alteration and generally higher sulphide percentage. Drilling also continues to enhance geological, structural, and metallurgical understanding across the Fazenda/Butiá Project.

The Company continues to integrate structural (including geotechnical), lithological and alteration data with multi-element geochemistry and geometallurgical characterization. These datasets will form the foundation to progress the preparation of geological and mineral resource models.

Next Steps

In line with Lavras Gold's most recent corporate update (see news release dated November 24, 2025), the Company plans to complete 20,000 metres of diamond drilling in 2026. The objectives of this program will be to:

Advance Fazenda/Butiá toward a mine development decision, supported by upgraded mineral resources and improved geological confidence. Continue systematic exploration across the LDS Project, leveraging the project's unique scale and peralkaline intrusive setting.

As part of the 2026 drill campaign and in efforts to advance the Fazenda/Butiá Project, Lavras Gold will:

Incorporate new drilling data into detailed 3D geological and structural models;

Refine geometallurgical domains to support future engineering studies;

Execute drilling focused on resource growth, classification upgrade, and district-scale exploration; and

Integrate multi-disciplinary datasets to drive targeting and project development.

Qualified Person

Jonathan Hill, Director and Interim Vice President of Exploration for Lavras Gold Corp., is the "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

QA/QC

Quality Assurance & Quality Control: Sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.

All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.

Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.

Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision, and contamination.

Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed. The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).

About the LDS Project

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary holds, directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits - Butiá with 12.9 million tonnes grading 0.91 grams per tonne (g/t) gold containing 377,000 ounces in the Measured and Indicated categories and 3.7 Mt grading 0.97 g/t gold containing 115,000 ounces in the Inferred category, and Cerrito with 8.2 Mt grading 0.70 g/t gold containing 188,000 ounces in the Indicated category and 13.2 Mt grading 0.69 g/t gold containing 293,000 ounces in the Inferred category.1,2

NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for the Butiá Gold Prospect, Rio Grande do Sul, Brasil. Prepared by VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda. January 25, 2022 (Effective Date). NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for the Cerrito Gold Prospect, Rio Grande do Sul, Brasil. Prepared by VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda. May 31, 2022 (Effective Date).

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of its LDS Project situated in a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. The LDS Project is located near the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul State of Brazil and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the LDS Project properties, which span more than 23,000 hectares. For more information on Lavras Gold visit www.lavrasgold.com .

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.

"Hemdat Sawh"

Interim CEO and CFO

Disclaimer: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including regarding the Company's plans to carry out work, complete a technical report and a PEA. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Table 2. Diamond drill hole data for Fazenda/Butiá for 13 holes drilled since September, 2025

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation (metres) Azimuth (Degrees) Dip (Degrees) Start Depth (metres) Final Depth (metres) 25_BT_063 218191 6586513 382 200 -60 0 354.86 25_BT_064 218113 6586447 390 200 -60 0 369.54 25_BT_065 218137 6586379 395 290 -60 0 345.79 25_BT_066 218031 6586564 371 0 -90 0 401.71 25_BT_067 218277 6586588 373 110 -60 0 186.51 25_BT_068 218115 6586588 367 200 -60 0 391.32 25_BT_069 218331 6586625 372 290 -60 0 142.43 25_BT_070 217985 6586535 375 200 -60 0 214.34 25_BT_071 218244 6586554 381 110 -60 0 102.33 25_BT_072 218245 6586550 366 20 -60 0 139.51 25_FP_046 217550 6586811 380 110 -60 0 607.09 25_FP_047 217553 6586810 381 260 -60 0 483.99 25_FP_048 217934 6586557 376 200 -60 0 318.45

Table 3. Results for all diamond drill intersections Fazenda/Butiá for 13 holes drilled since September, 2025

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Comment 25BT072

5.00 6.00 1.00 0.408 Perthitic Granite



39.00 40.00 1.00 0.201 Perthitic Granite



48.00 69.00 21.00 1.100 Perthitic Granite

Including 51.00 52.00 1.00 9.753 Perthitic Granite

Including 60.00 61.00 1.00 2.303 Perthitic Granite 25BT071

52.00 53.00 1.00 1.370 Perthitic Granite



59.00 61.00 2.00 1.080 Perthitic Granite 25BT070

2.00 37.00 35.00 0.477 Episyenite

Including 19.00 20.18 1.18 1.342 Episyenite

Including 33.00 37.00 4.00 1.206 Episyenite



44.00 45.00 1.00 0.299 Perthitic Granite



111.00 112.00 1.00 0.224 Perthitic Granite



147.00 151.00 4.00 0.216 Perthitic Granite 25BT069

8.00 15.00 7.00 0.328 Saprolite 25BT068

0.00 190.00 190.00 1.014 Saprolite/Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 7.00 8.00 1.00 3.493 Saprolite

Including 50.00 51.00 1.00 2.032 Perthitic Granite

Including 58.00 59.00 1.00 2.237 Episyenite

Including 99.00 100.00 1.00 2.837 Episyenite

Including 107.00 108.00 1.00 14.650 Episyenite

Including 113.00 114.00 1.00 2.450 Episyenite

Including 117.00 138.00 21.00 2.247 Episyenite

Including 144.00 147.00 3.00 2.227 Episyenite

Including 151.00 152.00 1.00 2.203 Episyenite

Including 154.00 155.00 1.00 2.058 Episyenite

Including 180.00 181.00 1.00 2.030 Episyenite

Including 183.00 184.00 1.00 3.293 Episyenite

Including 186.00 187.00 1.00 18.667 Episyenite



274.00 275.00 1.00 0.247 Perthitic Granite



280.00 281.00 1.00 0.201 Episyenite



287.00 306.00 19.00 0.202 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 305.00 306.00 1.00 0.930 Perthitic Granite



316.00 320.00 4.00 0.210 Perthitic Granite 25BT067

0.00 2.00 2.00 1.526 Perthitic Granite



23.00 88.00 65.00 0.877 Perthitic Granite

Including 41.00 42.00 1.00 16.050 Perthitic Granite

Including 51.00 53.00 2.00 11.287 Perthitic Granite



75.00 88.00 13.00 0.220 Perthitic Granite



99.00 101.00 2.00 0.321 Perthitic Granite



119.00 120.00 1.00 0.499 Perthitic Granite



149.00 150.00 1.00 0.316 Perthitic Granite 25BT066

22.00 27.00 5.00 0.512 Perthitic Granite

Including 24.00 25.00 1.00 1.237 Perthitic Granite



93.00 98.00 5.00 0.421 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite



169.00 170.00 1.00 0.296 Perthitic Granite



188.00 191.00 3.00 0.266 Perthitic Granite



211.00 286.00 75.00 0.743 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 238.00 243.00 5.00 5.651 Episyenite

Including 281.00 282.00 1.00 2.907 Perthitic Granite



302.00 303.00 1.00 0.246 Perthitic Granite 25BT065

63.00 77.00 14.00 2.607 Perthitic Granite

Including 63.00 67.00 4.00 8.291 Perthitic Granite



83.00 98.00 15.00 0.219 Perthitic Granite



112.00 210.00 98.00 0.577 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 140.00 148.00 8.00 1.268 Episyenite

Including 158.00 161.00 3.00 1.093 Episyenite

Including 170.00 184.00 14.00 1.006 Episyenite



220.00 228.00 8.00 0.236 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite



297.00 298.00 1.00 0.263 Perthitic Granite



300.00 301.00 1.00 0.208 Perthitic Granite



305.00 306.00 1.00 0.251 Perthitic Granite 25BT064

0.00 59.00 59.00 0.813 Episyenite

Including 8.00 19.00 11.00 1.056 Episyenite

Including 27.00 29.00 2.00 1.127 Episyenite

Including 35.00 56.00 21.00 1.050 Episyenite



69.00 84.00 15.00 0.366 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 72.00 73.00 1.00 1.071 Perthitic Granite



121.00 122.00 1.00 0.272 Perthitic Granite



133.00 136.00 3.00 0.508 Perthitic Granite



144.00 150.00 6.00 0.432 Perthitic Granite

Including 149.00 150.00 1.00 1.077 Perthitic Granite



171.00 183.00 12.00 0.228 Perthitic Granite

Including 182.00 183.00 1.00 0.814 Perthitic Granite



191.00 192.00 1.00 0.229 Perthitic Granite



198.00 243.00 45.00 0.417 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 213.00 215.00 2.00 1.469 Episyenite

Including 222.00 226.00 4.00 1.301 Episyenite 25BT063

19.00 21.00 2.00 0.247 Perthitic Granite



26.00 27.00 1.00 89.867 Perthitic Granite



42.00 63.00 21.00 3.117 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 54.00 55.00 1.00 47.733 Episyenite

Including 59.00 60.00 1.00 5.110 Perthitic Granite



71.00 72.00 1.00 0.263 Episyenite



93.00 100.00 7.00 2.007 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 94.00 95.00 1.00 8.890 Episyenite



121.00 133.00 12.00 1.124 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 124.00 125.00 1.00 8.197 Perthitic Granite



161.00 181.00 20.00 0.312 Episyenite

Including 174.00 175.00 1.00 0.999 Episyenite



274.00 275.00 1.00 0.215 Perthitic Granite



307.00 309.00 2.00 0.402 Perthitic Granite 25FP048

0.00 33.00 33.00 0.799 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

Including 11.00 12.00 1.00 18.067 Perthitic Granite



56.00 57.00 1.00 0.483 Metassomatites



70.00 119.00 49.00 0.258 Episyenite



200.00 201.00 1.00 0.788 Episyenite 25FP047

115.00 116.00 1.00 0.696 Metassomatites



309.00 311.00 2.00 0.203 Lamprophyre Dyke



368.00 369.00 1.00 0.318 Metassomatites



371.00 372.00 1.00 0.295 Metassomatites



395.00 396.00 1.00 0.234 Metassomatites 25FP046

475.00 476.00 1.00 0.374 Perthitic Granite



518.00 519.00 1.00 1.087 Perthitic Granite















To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279407

Source: Lavras Gold Corp.