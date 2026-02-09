Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") today announced that it has engaged a team of technical consultants to lead key workstreams in support of the Company's application for a Preliminary License (LP) for its Butiá-Fazenda do Posto ("FdP") Project at the Lavras do Sul Project ("LDS Project") in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

The Company has selected Ausenco do Brasil Engenharia Ltda. ("Ausenco") to lead the process plant design and infrastructure engineering. Simultaneously, Brazil-based GE21 Consultoria Mineral ("GE21") has been appointed to initiate mine planning, and mine closure planning, along with resource model assessments as part of the Company's ongoing studies at its Butiá-FdP Project.

"We are very pleased to partner with these top-tier firms as we advance Butiá-Fazenda do Posto Project to the PEA stage." said Hemdat Sawh, Interim CEO and CFO. "Our recent drill results continue to validate the project's potential, and we look forward to providing further updates on the ongoing drill program as they occur."

Ausenco

Ausenco is a global engineering, consulting and project delivery firm built for the minerals and metals industry. With three decades of global experience, they work alongside clients to navigate complex challenges from first study to final closure-across every phase, on five continents. Deeply rooted in the minerals and metals industry, their people combine technical depth, hands-on expertise, and hard-earned insight to deliver practical, forward-thinking solutions that reduce risk and unlock value. For more information visit: ausenco.com.

GE21

GE21 is a specialized and independent company that operates in Geology and Mining Engineering projects with a team of experts in 3D modeling, geostatistics, geometallurgy, audits, technical studies of economic viability and international certification, counting with more than 15 QPs. For more information visit: ge21cm.com.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of its LDS Project situated in a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. The LDS Project is located near the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul State of Brazil and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the LDS Project properties, which span more than 23,000 hectares. For more information on Lavras Gold visit www.lavrasgold.com.

