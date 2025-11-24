PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell launches first products in its new power generation portfolio

PowerCell today announces the launch of the first products in its new Power Generation portfolio, a dedicated, industrialised product family designed to support the growing need for reliable, zero-emission power in data centers, distributed energy, backup power and other mission-critical applications. This is the broadest product introduction in PowerCell's history and marks the start of a stepwise rollout of systems and modules purpose-built for power-generation duty cycles.

"Over the past years we have built strong positions in marine and aviation through careful product discipline and system design. With this portfolio, we are applying the same approach to Power Generation," says Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group. "We have taken the time to understand customer needs, validate the architecture, and ensure that we launch products that are industrial, cost-competitive and ready for real-world deployment."

A complete, scalable portfolio built for Power Generation

The new portfolio brings together Bosch's industrial fuel cell foundation with PowerCell's application expertise and system integration capability. It integrates the fuel cell solutions with the PowerCell Distributed Master Controller, providing a unified control architecture, high efficiency, robust performance and seamless connectivity.

Combining Bosch's scale and manufacturing stability with PowerCell's experience from marine, aviation, and complex multi-unit architectures, the portfolio is optimised specifically for the Power Generation segment. The result is two distinct platforms built on joint experience, joint volume, and complementary strengths.

1. PowerSystem solutions: for OEMs and EPCs

Fuel cell systems offered as standalone solutions or building blocks for integrators designing containerised systems, power rooms or larger high-efficiency sites. These include:

PowerSystem 190

PowerSystem 225 (low-pressure and liquid hydrogen capable)

M2PowerSystem 250 (integrated methanol-to-power solution)

These systems are designed for customers who want design flexibility while relying on industrialised hydrogen modules.

2. PowerPod solutions: containerised plug-and-play systems

Fully integrated, ready-to-deploy systems for end-users who require dependable, transportable or rapidly deployable zero-emission power. PowerPods are engineered for:

distributed power

backup power

mobile or temporary power

mission-critical and off-grid applications

The containerised format allows fast installation, minimal civil work and predictable performance, complementing or replacing traditional combustion-based gensets with a zero-emission alternative.

Distributed Master Controller - DMC

The entire Power Generation portfolio is built around PowerCell's Distributed Master Controller (DMC), the software and control architecture that coordinates and optimises multiple fuel cell units as one integrated system with seamless connectivity.

Drawing on PowerCell's long experience with complex multi-unit configurations in marine and aviation, the DMC lowers total cost of ownership through:

higher uptime through intelligent load balancing

improved durability and efficiency by optimising operating points

stable performance under dynamic and mission-critical conditions

This system-level capability is particularly relevant for distributed power, data centers, and other applications where power quality, resiliency and operational continuity are essential.

Designed for a market entering a new phase

Hydrogen will increasingly complement existing power solutions in segments where:

grid access is limited or constrained

power demand grows faster than infrastructure

longer-duration, low-emission backup is required

resilience and uptime are critical

PowerCell's portfolio has been shaped to address these early market movements with systems that are standardised, modular and ready to scale.

"This launch reflects a clear direction: products that are built for real-world duty cycles, validated through experience, and designed to integrate into the energy systems of the future," Berkling adds. "We will expand the portfolio step by step, guided by customer needs and where PowerCell can deliver sustainable value."

