Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Files Expanded Drill Permit at its Copper-Gold Sombrero Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) ("Coppernico" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned private Peruvian subsidiary, Sombrero Minerales SAC, is pleased to announce that, having completed all required environmental studies, it has formally submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment - Semi-detailed ("EIA-Sd") drill permit application (the "Application") for its Sombrero Project in Peru. The permit, once granted, will facilitate expanded exploration opportunities across multiple high-priority copper-gold targets within and beyond the Ccascabamba target area, where the Company's previous drilling was focused.

The Application proposes a considerable expansion of the currently permitted drill area by approximately 2,120 hectares (ha), for a total area of 3,024 ha (Figure 1), incorporating additional highly prospective targets. It also seeks to increase the number of drill platforms from 38 to 181, as well as the ability to deploy additional drill rigs. Targets covered by the Application include Fierrazo, Corrales, Tipicancha, Chumpi, and Escondida South, which are characterized by compelling geophysical and geochemical signatures (Figure 1), including strong historical drill data from Fierrazo (Figure 2).



Figure 1: Map of the currently permitted drill area, and the proposed 2025 drill permit expansion, illustrating key targets and the geochemical and geological context within Sombrero.

Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO of Coppernico, commented, "The submission of this expanded permit application is a big step forward for our Sombrero Project, as it will provide access to multiple additional key targets and allow for a greater number of drill pads as we finalize our plans for Phase 2 drilling.

Our initial drill results announced earlier this year vectored our targeting beyond our current permit boundaries. The new permit will open up key areas of the project including our most advanced Fierrazo target, where historical drilling has already revealed significant copper mineralization in the third dimension, and our new Tipicancha target.

This expanded permit will not only enhance access to several key targets, but once obtained, it will also enable us to provide the local communities with additional employment opportunities. The Company is financed into the middle of 2026 with numerous milestones planned for over the next six months, including results from ongoing surface exploration, permit advancements, and additional community access agreements within our concessions."



Figure 2: Historical drilling, channel samples and planned drill holes at the Fierrazo target.

The submission of this permit follows extensive baseline environmental and social studies, as well as continued engagement with local communities, reinforcing the Company's commitment to responsible exploration and stakeholder collaboration.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, M.Sc., CPG, Coppernico's VP of Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101).

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of premier copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned private Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 56,400 hectares (564 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-renowned Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "COPR", trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "CPPMF" and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "9I3". More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

