

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in eight months in October, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The producer price index climbed 1.7 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 1.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Further, this was the steepest increase since February, when prices rose 3.7 percent.



Among components, prices for mining and quarrying grew by 17.9 percent annually in October, while those for manufacturing rose by 1.4 percent. Data showed that prices for the utility sector increased by 0.7 percent.



Domestic market prices were 0.7 percent higher compared to last year, and foreign market prices climbed by 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, total producer prices rose 0.8 percent in October.



