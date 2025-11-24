United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Provides New Update Concerning Significant Montana Antimony Mining Activities

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," "US Antimony," the "Company"), (NYSE American:UAMY)(NYSE Texas:UAMY), a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, and the only fully integrated antimony company in the world outside of China and Russia, today provided additional updated information on the Company's Montana antimony mining activities.

As of late last week, truck number 50 brought raw antimony ore down off the mountain at Stibnite Hill in Montana. To-date, approximately 800 tons of antimony ore has been removed from the mountain. With additional snow and freezing conditions predicted for this week, our project on Stibnite Hill will likely be shut down soon until Spring thaw.

Specific material trucked down the mountain was selected on the basis of visual recognition of stibnite in the narrow flat dipping veins. The Company is awaiting assay results from samples collected by an independent geological consulting firm that was retained during the crushing operation at a contract flotation mill in Montana. These samples were subsequently submitted by the third-party consulting firm to an internationally qualified assayer. Based upon our initial observations in antimony recovery, it is anticipated that the flotation stage at the contact mill will produce concentrate that will meet minimum military specifications for antimony trisulfide used for primer ignitions. Presently, USAC is the only North American supplier of antimony trisulphide approved by the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), for use in military primers.

To put this amount of material moved down Stibnite Hill in perspective, antimony feedstocks through the Thompson Falls smelter for the first nine months of this fiscal year (through September 30, 2025) were 1,010 tons or an average of 112 tons per month. Approximately 48% of this input contained antimony, or a total of 491 tons. USAC has in less than 45 days, moved approximately 800 tons of material for processing.

Commenting on this additional significant update, Joe Bardswich, Executive Vice President and Chief Mining Engineer of USAC, stated, "Our operations on Stibnite Hill, located directly adjacent to our existing smelter, provides 'proof of concept' of our original plans to use similar mining techniques to begin excavation of stibnite deposits from our vast Alaskan mining property holdings beginning early next year. While most of our competition likes to talk about what they plan on doing two to four years from now in the antimony business, we are putting rock in the box today and selling finished products to customers."

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada ("USAC," "U.S. Antimony," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes third party ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ") facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. During 2024 and 2025, the Company began acquiring mining claims and leases located in Montana, Alaska and Ontario, Canada in an effort to expand its operations as well as its product offerings.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operations, production levels, financial performance, business strategy, market conditions, demand for antimony, zeolite, other critical minerals, and precious metals, expected costs, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the market prices and demand for antimony and zeolite; changes in domestic and global economic conditions; operational risks inherent in mining and mineral processing; geological or metallurgical conditions; availability and cost of energy, equipment, transportation, and labor; the Company's ability to maintain or obtain permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals; changes in environmental and mining laws or regulations; competitive factors; the impact of geopolitical developments; and the effects of weather, natural disasters, or health pandemics on operations and supply chains. Additional information regarding risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

