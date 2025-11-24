Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire up to 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Nevada Hills Gold LLC, the owner of the Seka claims located in the Trinity Silver District of Pershing County, Nevada.

The Seka Claims consist of 41 unpatented mineral claims encompassing approximately 840 acres and is a strategically located land package within the broader Trinity Silver District of Pershing County, Nevada. These claims are directly adjacent to and geologically aligned with key structures at Americore's flagship Trinity Silver Project.

Subject to Americore receiving positive results from an exploration program to be undertaken on the claims, on or before June 30, 2026, Americore has the option to acquire the remaining 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of Nevada Hills Gold LLC.

ACQUISITION TERMS

The first 50% of the issued and outstanding shares, of Nevada Hills Gold Corp LLC, can be acquired from the selling shareholders for and in consideration of $100,000 USD and 1,500,000 Americore shares upon TSX-V approval. Should the results of the initial exploration program be successful, the Company can acquire the remaining 50% of Nevada Hills Gold LLC, for a payment of an additional $100,000 USD and 1,500,000 Americore shares exercisable on or before six-months following the effective date of the agreement. The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

With the addition of the Seka Claims, Americore now controls a significantly enhanced land position in a historically productive silver district that previously produced approximately 5 million ounces of silver from open-pit mining. Americore plans to include the Seka claims in the upcoming exploration program which is proposed for the Trinity Silver project.

CEO COMMENT

"The Seka Claim Group strengthens our regional footprint at Trinity and aligns perfectly with our strategy of unlocking the larger district-scale potential," said Jeff Poloni, CEO of Americore Resources. "Our team believes the integration of historic datasets with modern exploration technologies positions Americore for meaningful discovery and value creation in 2026. This acquisition enhances our exposure to key structures and mineralized trends that have never been systematically explored with today's tools."

STRENGTHENING THE TRINITY SILVER PROJECT

The Trinity Silver Project is one of the most historically important silver assets in Nevada, with:

- Historic production of ~5 million ounces of silver

- An historic resource estimate outlining both oxide and sulphide silver mineralization

- An historic stockpile containing both oxide and high-grade sulphide material

- Regional structures and geological trends that remain vastly underexplored

The addition of the Seka Claims:

• Extends Americore's land position onto newly interpreted structural corridors

• Adds historically overlooked but highly prospective ground

• Increases Americore's control over a potential multi-kilometre silver-bearing system

• Provides new targets for near-term drilling and sampling

About the Trinity Silver Project

The Trinity Silver Project is a large, strategically located silver asset situated approximately 23 miles northwest of Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada-one of the most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States. The project covers the western flank of the Trinity Range and benefits from excellent regional infrastructure and year-round access.

The land position is substantial, consisting of 1,280 acres of fee land owned by Newmont and 18,350 acres under five separate leases, providing Americore with a commanding footprint across a proven silver district.

Historic mining offers important context for the project's potential. From September 1987 to August 1988, U.S. Borax and Chemical, together with a joint-venture partner, operated the Trinity open-pit, heap-leach mine. According to U.S. Borax reports, the operation mined 1,085,790 tons of silver-oxide material at an average grade of 6.32 oz/ton Ag, yielding approximately 5 million ounces of silver.

Historic Mineral Resource Estimates

Mineralization at Trinity includes both oxide and sulphide domains. A National Instrument 43-101 technical report-"Technical Report on the Trinity Project," prepared by RESPEC and dated October 28, 2025 (filed on SEDAR under the company's profile) outlined historic mineral resource estimates as follows:

Oxide Mineralization (2011)

Cutoff

(oz Ag/ton) Inferred Oxide Resources Tons oz Ag/ton oz Ag contained 0.30 12,019,000 0.54 6,490,000 0.40 5,506,000 0.78 4,295,000 0.50 2,863,000 1.1 3,149,000 0.65 1,901,000 1.37 2,605,000 1.00 1,019,000 1.87 1,906,000 2.00 203,000 4.08 828,000

Sulphide Mineralization (2011)

Cutoff

(oz/ton Ag equiv) Inferred Sulfide Resource







Tons oz Ag/ton % Pb % Zn oz Ag 1.00 8,408,000 1.27 0.23% 0.43% 10,691,000 1.20 6,113,000 1.56 0.25% 0.43% 9,539,000 1.30 5,336,000 1.69 0.25% 0.43% 9,036,000 1.50 4,119,000 1.97 0.26% 0.42% 8,100,000 2.00 2,288,000 2.70 0.30% 0.37% 6,170,000 3.00 902,000 4.14 0.32% 0.33% 3,731,000

Historic Stockpile Estimates (1989)



Tons Grade

oz Ag/ton Contained Ag

oz Oxide 397,744 0.94 to 1.40 417,022 Sulfide 30,890 9.48 to 13.70 365,747 Total 428,634

782,769

Caution Regarding Historic Estimates

These historic estimates are provided for context only. Although prepared by reputable engineering consultants, Americore is not treating these estimates as current mineral resources. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the estimates as current, and there is no assurance that future work will confirm or upgrade these estimates.

Geological Setting

The Trinity Project sits within the Basin and Range Province on the western flank of the Trinity Range. Basement rocks consist of Middle-Triassic to Early-Jurassic deltaic sediments of the Auld Lang Syne Group, including phyllite, argillite, quartzite, and limestone. These units record regional deformation related to the Nevadan Orogeny, including folding, thrusting, and low-grade metamorphism.

A Cretaceous granodiorite stock northeast of the project marks the intrusive culmination of this orogenic event.

Above these basement rocks, extensive Tertiary volcanic sequences-including rhyolitic flows, welded tuffs, air-fall tuffs, and epiclastic units-host much of the known mineralization. Alteration associated with the system forms a large halo, extending over 1.6 miles from the primary mineralized area.

The property is structurally complex, with early Tertiary north- to northwest-trending faults and younger northeast-trending normal faults that act as key controls on mineralization.

Mineralization

Silver, lead, and zinc mineralization at Trinity is closely associated with a northeast-trending normal-fault corridor. Mineralization occurs within the hanging wall of this structure as:

Veinlets

Fracture-controlled mineralization

Disseminations within altered rhyolite

Breccia-hosted zones

Two principal mineralized domains are present:

Oxide Zone - historically mined by U.S. Borax. Underlying Sulphide Zone - extending below the pit and to the northeast.

Sulfide minerals include pyrite, sphalerite, galena, marcasite, arsenopyrite, and silver-bearing species such as tetrahedrite-freibergite and pyrargyrite. Minor gold and accessory minerals are reported. Lead and zinc values offer potential by-product considerations, subject to future technical evaluation.

NEXT PHASE: MODERN, DATA-DRIVEN EXPLORATION

Americore will now advance a comprehensive, integrated exploration program including:

- Full digitization and reinterpretation of historic datasets

- AI-assisted structural and mineralization modeling

- Sampling and metallurgical testing of the historic stockpile

- Drilling to twin historic holes and confirm mineralization

- Targeting newly uncovered trends extending onto the Seka Claims

QUALIFIED PERSON

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Americore Resources Corp., is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

ABOUT AMERICORE RESOURCES CORP.

Americore Resources is focused on advancing the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada, a past-producing silver asset with significant expansion potential. Americore is led by an experienced team with a proven track record of exploration discovery, resource development, and value creation in North American mining jurisdictions.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

