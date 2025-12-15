Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the first two payments required under its option agreement with Primus Resources ("Primus") to acquire 42 unpatented lode mining claims contiguous with the Company's Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated December 4, 2025, the Primus claims expand Americore's consolidated land position to approximately 22,700 acres (9,200 ha) and encompass all areas included in a 2012 historic resource estimate totaling 36 million ounces of silver equivalent (see Company release December 4, 2025).

Completion of Initial Payments

Americore confirms that it has now completed both early-stage payment obligations under the agreement:

USD $8,900 on execution of the agreement (paid); and

USD $25,000 and 100,000 common shares, issued and paid within five business days of filing with the TSX Venture Exchange.

Remaining commitments under the agreement remain unchanged:

USD $40,000 cash and 150,000 shares on the first anniversary of the Effective Date;

USD $60,000 cash and 250,000 units (one share and one warrant per unit) on the second anniversary;

USD $230,000 cash and 500,000 units on the third anniversary.

Clarification of NSR Terms

Primus will retain a 2% NSR, of which 1% may be purchased by Americore for either:

USD 2,000,000, or

38,000 ounces of silver

This corrects the 30,000-ounce reference in prior disclosure.

Project Significance

The Primus claims cover highly prospective structural and geochemical corridors flanking the historic Trinity open pit. Historic sampling returned values up to 1,690 g/t Ag and 4.33 g/t Au, and the land now controlled by Americore includes 364 historic drillholes previously held by Newmont (see Company release December 4, 2025).

The company confirms that this transaction was an arm's-length transaction, as defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and no finders' fees were paid.

Management Commentary

"Completing the first two payments under the Primus agreement underscores our commitment to rapidly advancing the Trinity Silver Project," stated Jeff Poloni, CEO. "The clarification of the NSR terms ensures our shareholders have clear and accurate information as we progress."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Americore Resources Corp., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

