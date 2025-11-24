

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Visitors from 85 nationalities, including the United States, Canada, and France, who do not need a visa will not be able to legally travel to the UK without an Electronic Travel Authorization, or ETA, from 2026 February 25.



This is a significant step towards digitizing the immigration system and paves the way for a contactless UK border in the future.



Enforcing will mean that everyone who wants to come to the UK must have digital permission through either an ETA or an eVisa, according to the Home Office, UK Visas and Immigration. Carriers will be checking people before they travel.



Since the launch of ETA in October 2023, more than 13.3 million visitors have successfully applied and benefited from faster, smoother travel. ETA is now a fundamental part of travel, including for visitors who take connecting flights and go through UK passport control.



Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Mike Tapp, said, 'ETAs give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and gives us a fuller picture of immigration'.



'ETAs are also better for travelers. Digitizing the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience'.



While ETA was being rolled out two years ago, it was not strictly enforced, to give visitors ample time to adjust to the new requirement. This is the same approach other countries such as the United States and Canada took for their travel schemes.



Applying for an ETA is quick and simple through the official UK ETA app, and the cost is competitive at 16 pounds. While most people currently get a decision automatically in minutes, it is recommended to allow 3 working days to account for the small number of cases that require additional review.



British and Irish citizens, including dual citizens, are exempt from needing an ETA. The UK government said it strongly advises dual British citizens to make sure they have a valid British passport or certificate of entitlement, to avoid problems like being denied boarding when travelling to the UK from 2026 February 25.



