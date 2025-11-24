Stronger, Faster and Measurable Outcomes Highlighted Across Six Countries

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company, celebrated its customers at the 2025 EMEA Inspire Awards in London.

The awards recognised brands across six EMEA countries for their CX Automation and AI outcomes. Winners achieved stronger, faster and measurable outcomes in both employee and agent experience.

Organisations won across eight categories, bringing together brilliance, achievement and results on one stage.

The winners in each category:

Best Augmented Workforce Platinum: BT Group Gold: Utilita Silver: Confidential Winner in the Banking Industry Silver: ABN AMRO Hypotheken Groep

Excellence in AI Analytics Platinum: Groupe Orange Gold: Novuna Consumer Finance Silver: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.

Extraordinary Results AI Business Outcomes Platinum: AXA Health Gold: Confidential Candidate in the Insurance Industry Silver: ABSA

Supercharged Self-Service Platinum: Philips Gold: Equiniti Silver: Currys

Excellence in Back Office Platinum: People's Partnership Gold: Hampshire Trust Bank Silver: ASN Bank Silver: Capita Regulated Services

Driving Digital First Engagement Platinum: Domestic General Gold: VodafoneThree Silver: South Staffordshire Council

Excellence in Regulatory Compliance Platinum: Sedgwick Gold: Saudi Electricity Company Silver: National Autistic Society

Engaged Customer of the Year Platinum: Novuna Consumer Finance Gold: Capitec Bank Silver: Humberside Police



"These award winners are shining examples of how Verint is delivering measurable outcomes for businesses, customers and agents," said Nick Nonini, Verint's Managing Director, EMEA. "We're grateful to these organisations for sharing their inspirational stories and evidencing Verint's leadership in CX Automation and AI-powered innovations."

Learn more about Verint's AI-powered solutions.

About Verint

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in Customer Experience (CX) Automation, serving a customer base that includes more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies. The world's most iconic brands use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI Business Outcomes, Now across the enterprise. Verint is uniquely positioned to help brands increase CX Automation with our differentiated, AI-powered Open Platform.

Verint, The CX Automation Company, is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CX AUTOMATION COMPANY, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251123337559/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Andi Barnett

andrea.barnett@verint.com

Investor Relations

Matthew Frankel

matthew.frankel@verint.com