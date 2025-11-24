Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT), a global technology solutions company, today announced it will participate in the upcoming Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference in London on December 9, 2025.

Avnet's Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher and Chief Financial Officer Ken Jacobson will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 pm GMT. The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Avnet's Investor Relations web page at https://ir.avnet.com.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for more than a century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

