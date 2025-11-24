Atico Mining Corporation: Atico Reports Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 8.70m of 11.44% Cu, 14.65 g/t Au and 6.16m of 13.32% Cu, 2.79 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results for 19 drill holes completed during 2025 in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage at the El Roble mine. In addition, the Company reports the highlights from assay results for two drill core holes (see first table below), which included 8.70m of 11.44% Cu, 14.65 g/t Au and 6.16m of 13.32% Cu, 2.79 g/t Au. Ore grade intercepts in another sixteen drill holes are also reported over widths of 1.2 to 16.7 meters in areas with limited drilling and the results highlight the possibility of further extending the ore body with additional drill programs. In addition, a new sulfide body was discovered adjacent to the main ore body during the drill program.

"The ongoing drilling campaign in the mine vicinity continues to highlight the strong potential of the El Roble deposit, discovering new mineralization along with successfully extending the main historical massive sulphide bodies." said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "These assay results continue to increase confidence in our view that additional high-grade copper and gold mineralization remains both within the historically defined bodies and beyond the previously outlined mineralized shell and are open at depth and along strike. The drill campaign is planned to continue throughout 2025."

Exploration Drilling Results Include:

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) ATD-0314 61.85 65.00 3.15 7.53 11.41 ATD-0314 69.80 71.00 1.20 1.23 10.70 ATD-0317 62.85 67.30 4.45 6.32 15.03 ATD-0317 56.30 61.00 4.70 3.56 15.18 ATD-0317 49.70 50.95 1.25 2.14 2.39 ATD-0320 91.00 96.10 5.10 3.12 2.14 ATD-0320 85.25 88.25 3.00 4.14 1.53 ATD-0328 68.70 71.25 2.55 7.22 0.61 ATD-0328 66.80 68.00 1.20 3.59 0.33 ATDM-001 29.50 46.20 16.70 3.58 1.43 ATDM-010 30.00 36.00 6.00 2.20 4.05 ATDM-018 20.00 23.60 3.60 3.32 2.16 ATDM-018 24.30 25.50 1.20 1.57 3.55 ATDM-018 27.20 28.60 1.40 1.11 4.16 ATDM-023 30.50 34.85 4.35 2.80 6.54 ATDM-023 36.85 40.10 3.25 3.73 2.62 ATDM-024 29.80 32.50 2.70 3.54 3.94 ATDM-030 16.20 19.20 3.00 9.58 3.63 ATDM-030 20.10 22.50 2.40 10.47 2.82 ATDM-031 15.90 19.65 3.75 3.41 6.09 ATDM-033 20.60 23.80 3.20 0.47 5.28 ATDM-036 32.40 36.00 3.60 9.29 0.88 ATDM-036 27.60 30.80 3.20 2.66 0.41 ATDM-037 21.74 27.90 6.16 13.32 2.79 ATDM-042 20.20 27.50 7.30 6.38 1.61 ATDM-057 15.90 19.30 3.40 1.98 6.74 ATDM-058 9.90 14.65 4.75 7.34 2.29 ATDM-058 16.15 21.00 4.85 6.55 0.92 ATDM-060 19.25 21.25 2.00 4.75 2.90 ATDM-060 23.25 24.70 1.45 3.12 3.55 ATDM-061 10.00 18.70 8.70 11.44 14.65

True widths are dependent on uncertainties in the local strike and dip of the mineralization and are estimated to be between 90% and 95% of the drill intercept.

Image 1: Mineralized shells based on historical massive and new bodies at the El Roble Mine with intercepts from the current drill program





Exploration Drilling Program

The goal of the 2025 underground drilling program at the El Roble mine is to define zones of mineralization within the extent of the main historic massive sulphide body that were not exploited by previous operators, to expand the historically identified resource and explore for new massive sulfide bodies. The Company began this drill infill program to test the main mineralized body and the immediately adjacent area during the first quarter of 2023 and has continued the program with 885.6 meters of drilling during 2025.

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble has Proven and Probable reserves of 1.00 million tonnes grading 3.02% copper and 1.76 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 1.3% copper equivalent with an effective date of September 30, 2020 . Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the deposit.

On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

Qualified Person

Garth Graves, P. Geo.

Garth Graves, P. Geo., consultant geologist for Atico Mining Corporation and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza

CEO

Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations

Igor Dutina

Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the AIF of the Company dated September 4, 2024 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9a8a545-5a6b-4c04-b73f-2834c0f80bdc