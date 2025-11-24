QYOU Media Inc.: QYOU Media Reports Record Revenue and First Ever Net Profit in Q3 FY 2025

Strategic Focus on QYOU USA and Chatterbox Technologies Drives Positive Financial Results

Live Shareholder Call To Take Place on Monday, November 24th at 11:00 AM EST

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in the North America and India producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has reported financial results for the three months and quarter (Q3 FY 2025) ended September 30, 2025.

The company achieved record quarterly revenue of $9,615,540, an increase of $2,927,720 or 44% compared to the same period prior year. This was driven by the continued strong growth of the influencer marketing business units in both North America and India.





For the first time in the company's history, the company achieved net income of $738,313 as well as Adjusted EBITDA* of $1,448,132 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This reflects sustainable and meaningful profitability resulting from the Company's strategic realignment and ongoing cost-optimization initiatives.





The Company concluded the three months ended September 30, 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $4,130,530 as compared to $874,367 for the same period in 2024. Cash provided by continuing operating activities for the period ended September 30, 2025 was $1,176,875 compared to cash used in operations of $850,908 in the same period prior year.

QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis commented, "We are very pleased that our efforts to achieve substantive growth and profitability have come to fruition in Q3 FY 2025. The financial results reflect a focused and growing business that backs up our go forward strategy." Marvis continued, "With the recent successful lPO of Chatterbox Technologies (now 51% owned) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) SME platform in India and the growth of our core client base coupled with advancing technology development to drive data driven results, we feel poised to take advantage of the booming global Creator Economy and influencer marketing industry that is expected to grow to over $480 Billion by 2027 with an estimated CAGR of 22-25% through 2030. We expect to capture our market share and more of this enormous opportunity."

QYOU Media's CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis and QYOU India CEO and Managing Director, Raj Mishra will host a live conference call and live stream on Monday November 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time to discuss the Q3 results and plans for the business going forward into 2026.

LIVE SHAREHOLDER CALL:

To watch or listen to the call please click here to access the livestream link.

To add this event to your calendar please click this link here.

Management will accept questions via the chat, and individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so at any time.

An archive of the call will be available on the Company's YouTube channel and website following the call.

Shareholders should also take note that the company has completed its previously announced consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation share for every twelve (12) pre-consolidation shares (the "Consolidation"). For additional details regarding the Consolidation, please see the Company's news release dated November 20, 2025, and management information circular dated July 23, 2025 which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The company also reported that certain directors, executives, employees and consultants were granted as compensation and incentives, 2,796,667 RSU's and 600,000 options, under customary 3 year and 4 year vesting schedules respectively.

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States through its subsidiaries, producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands/products and social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and leading brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok. QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content has reached more than one billion consumers. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

*Note on Adjusted EBITDA:

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), we present Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") which is a non-IFRS financial measure. The presentation of non-IFRS financial measurement are not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of cash flows or liquidity.

We define earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash and or non-recurring operating expenses of stock-based compensation, marketing credits, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company's operating expenses). Adjusted EBITDA is used as an internal measure to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about this non-IFRS financial measure assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in operating results of our business separate from non-operational factors that affect operating income (loss) and net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and other factors that affect reported results. A limitation of the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Furthermore, this measure may vary among companies; thus Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expects', "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the completion of future investments, the approval of the Exchange of the investments, the approval of the Reserve Bank of India of future investments, the expected use of proceeds from the investment, and statements relating to the business and future activities of QYOU. These forward-looking statements are based on QYOU's current projections and expectations about future events and other factors management believes are appropriate. Although QYOU believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers cannot be assured that the offering and the closing thereof will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond QYOU's control. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding QYOU are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents, filed by QYOU on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) except as updated herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent QYOU's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. QYOU undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.