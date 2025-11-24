

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased for the third straight month in November, while factory confidence remained equally optimistic, figures from the central bank showed on Monday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 74.4 percent in November from 74.2 percent in the previous month.



The increase in November was mainly driven by higher capacity utilization in durable consumer goods and food and beverages.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate also increased somewhat to 74.1 percent in November from 74.0 percent in the previous month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the non-adjusted manufacturing confidence index held steady at 100.8 in November. Nonetheless, a score above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook.



The index reflecting general business conditions weakened to 91.0 from 92.4, while the current order book balance improved to 88.2 from 84.0, and expected employment in the next three months rose slightly to 99.7 from 99.6.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News