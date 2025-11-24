Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Master Project Agreement (or "MPA") with DIGITAL - Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, Novamera Inc. and Micon International Limited, as part of a larger project providing partial funding to support data-driven and digital solutions as applied to Northstar's Cam Copper Surgical Mining Project. Further details will be provided in due course. Northstar's 100%-owned Cam Copper Project is located 18 kilometres southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Cam Copper Project Overview

Under the previously signed Definitive Surgical Mining Services Agreement (or the "Agreement") executed between Novamera and Northstar on October 9, 2025, Novamera will deploy its turnkey precision-mining solution to extract approximately 120,000 tonnes of copper-rich material from Northstar's Cam Copper Project over a 31-month pilot window, using real-time downhole imaging, robotic drilling, and immediate backfilling to minimize surface disturbance and water discharge. The Agreement is predicated on Novamera's recent positive "Zone 2 Proposed Development and Surgical Mining Evaluation Study" (Please see Northstar News Release dated June 26, 2025) of Northstar's near surface Zone 2 Exploration Target, with tonnages ranging between 75,000 to 140,000 tonnes and grades ranging between 9% and 18% copper, with a conceptual average grade of 12% copper1 (Please see Northstar News Release dated June 12, 2025).

Novamera's innovative and proven Surgical Mining approach requires no blasting, generates less waste rock, and utilizes a closed-loop water system that results in minimal water discharge, a smaller environmental footprint, and can potentially streamline the regulatory pathway, which can accelerate project timelines, significantly lower costs, while simplifying permitting and reclamation (Please see Globe and Mail article dated November 6, 2025). This is facilitated by rotary drilling large-diameter holes from the surface, targeting Zone 2 high-grade copper mineralization. The resulting broken mineralized rock is recovered and shipped directly to a nearby mill for processing. The process includes data-driven hardware and software solutions that guide the robotic drilling process and minimize dilution. Once drilled, the holes can be immediately backfilled with broken waste rock to provide structural support to the mine with a minimal environmental footprint on surface.

Northstar and Novamera have entered into a strategic agreement for the Cam Copper Project, with due diligence and implementation planning underway over the next several months. Novamera will earn a 5% revenue share from the Project. With a low upfront capital requirement of approximately US $1.5 million and the remainder of project capital costs structured off balance sheet, Novamera's approach offers an attractive risk-adjusted return profile2.

Footnotes

1 The above Exploration Target range in tonnes and grade highlights the exploration potential of Cam Copper No. 2 Zone. The quantity and quality are purely conceptual in nature. Insufficient exploration has been carried out to define a mineral resource on the property and a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the Cam Copper Exploration Target projection as a current mineral resource. These values cannot and should not be relied upon are only included herein as an indication of potential mineralization on the Property. Additional exploration including a NI 43-101 Technical Report, CIM and NI-43-101 reporting compliant mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment are required to establish the economic potential of Cam Copper No. 2 Zone. It remains unclear whether a mineral resource will be delineated on the Property.

2 The above scope of work is a preliminary conceptual estimate based on early-stage evaluation and does not constitute a production decision. A NI 43-101 reporting compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and supporting Technical Report are required to determine whether the Project has Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction.

Management Commentary

Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director, stated:

"The DIGITAL Master Project Agreement provides a strategic funding endorsement and validation of Novamera's ground-breaking Surgical Mining approach and copper production potential at Northstar's Cam Copper Project. This Agreement positions all project partners to produce Ontario critical minerals responsibly and profitably with a modest environmental footprint."

"This project underscores the growing support for innovation in the mining industry and the urgent need to bring new supplies of critical minerals online faster," says Jim Hollis, CEO of Novamera. "Copper is at the heart of the energy transition, and Surgical Mining has the potential to provide a faster pathway to production while radically reducing environmental impact."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to the Exploration Target contained in this news release has been reviewed by Christopher Keech, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and Principal Geologist of CGK Consulting Services Inc., who is independent of the Company. Mr. Keech has verified that the information herein is consistent with Northstar's previously disclosed data and prior technical studies.

About Northstar Gold Corp.

Northstar's focus is to advance and expand the near-surface Allied Gold Zone and high-grade Cam Copper VMS deposits on its 100 %-owned Miller Copper-Gold Property near Kirkland Lake. The Company is targeting a +1 Moz gold / high-grade copper resource base capable of supporting regional or stand-alone production.

Northstar has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the 1,150 ha Rosegrove Property, situated 0.5 km from the Miller Property, the 4,650 ha Bryce Gold Property (includes the recently optioned Britcanna Lease), an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Critical Minerals Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is seeking exploration partners to advance all 3 properties.

About Novamera

Founded in 2019, Novamera Inc. is revolutionizing how the world mines. Its patented Surgical Mining process enables precise, low-impact extraction of narrow-vein deposits that were previously uneconomic. By combining advanced imaging, AI modelling, and precision robotic drilling, Novamera helps mining companies unlock new resources with lower costs, faster timelines, and minimal environmental impact-creating a new category of sustainable, high-return projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

