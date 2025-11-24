

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets improved in the backdrop of dovish comments from a Fed official that boosted rate cut expectations. Prospects of peace in Ukraine also lifted sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green. Asian markets too finished trading with gains.



The six-currency Dollar Index retreated. Ten-year bond yields are trading on a mixed note.



Crude oil prices rose mildly as markets weighed the prospects of a potential peace deal in Ukraine. Gold Futures have edged down. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a weak note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,424.50, up 0.39% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,646.10, up 0.65% Germany's DAX at 23,288.15, up 0.83% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,570.45, up 0.32% France's CAC 40 at 7,998.26, up 0.20% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,536.40, up 0.39% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 48,625.88, down 2.40% (Nov 21) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,525.10, up 1.29% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,836.77, up 0.05% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,716.50, up 1.97%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1546, up 0.29% GBP/USD at 1.3112, up 0.11% USD/JPY at 156.94, up 0.35% AUD/USD at 0.6459, up 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.4104, up 0.02% Dollar Index at 100.06, down 0.12%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.056%, down 0.17% Germany at 2.7046%, up 0.24% France at 3.463%, down 0.32% U.K. at 4.5500%, up 0.07% Japan at 1.781%, up 0.51%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $62.04, up 0.16%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $58.20, up 0.67%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,111.95, down 0.10%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $86,270.25, down 0.37% Ethereum at $2,817.98, down 0.44% XRP at $2.08, up 2.00% BNB at $840.52, down 0.81% Solana at $130.02, down 0.84%



