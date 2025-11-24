EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eleving Group, a global multi-brand fintech company operating in vehicle and consumer financing segments in 17 markets across 3 continents, announces its financial calendar for 2026. 09.02.2026 - Unaudited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2025

30.04.2026 - Annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 and Integrated audited annual report 2025

11.05.2026 - Unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2026

10.08.2026 - Unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2026

30.09.2026 - Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month ended 30 June 2026

09.11.2026 - Unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026

About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.5 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,600 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information:



Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447



