Dow Inc.: Dow Opens First Cooling Science Studio in Shanghai, Reinforcing Commitment to Electronics Industry

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Dow (NYSE:DOW) has announced the official opening of its first Cooling Science Studio, located at the Shanghai Dow Center. As Dow's first collaborative R&D environment dedicated to thermal management, the launch of the Cooling Science Studio marks a pivotal step in helping the Company align its R&D capabilities with localized expertise to drive global breakthroughs in cooling technology.

Managing the heat with materials science

Advanced electronics, from Artificial Intelligence to robotics, are redefining the way people live, work, move and communicate. While these technologies create unprecedented opportunities for innovation, they also pose critical challenges in the form of power and heat management, which can impact performance, reliability, energy efficiency and sustainability. Dow's Cooling Science Studio is designed to address these growing thermal demands head-on, delivering future-ready materials that help stabilize systems, extend device lifespans, and enable long-term innovation across critical electronics applications.

"This is the start of an exciting chapter for Dow in China. Our new Cooling Science Studio in the Shanghai Dow Center reinforces our ongoing investment in, and dedication to, advancing thermal management solutions for our customers both in China and across the electronics industry - an area where we offer support as a total solutions provider of thermal interface materials, immersion cooling fluids and heat transfer fluids," says Cathy Chu, Global Strategic Marketing Director, Consumer & Electronics, Dow Consumer Solutions. "Not only does this Studio enhance our existing application and testing capabilities in these areas, but it also expands our opportunities to collaborate directly with our local customers to address their end-to-end cooling needs."

Key features of the Cooling Science Studio

The Cooling Science Studio in Shanghai is focused around three core modules to accelerate the development of advanced thermal management solutions from early-stage concepts to commercialization:

Comprehensive evaluation & testing: The Studio will initially provide thermal testing and experimentation for key components across data centers, consumer electronics and telecommunications.

Application capabilities and cross-industry demonstrations: In addition to showcasing Dow's material application processes, such as dispensing and screen printing, the Studio also features cross-industry application demonstrations. These demos will allow customers to evaluate the performance of Dow's cooling technologies across a wide range of electronics applications, helping them identify the best solutions for their needs.

Seamless technical support: Working with the team in the Cooling Science Studio provides customers with direct access to Dow's full range of thermally conductive samples. Additionally, customers can also connect with Dow's experts and laboratory resources, allowing for more efficient collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Innovating for a cooler, more sustainable future

As a global leader in silicone-based technology, Dow is committed to turning today's cooling challenges into tomorrow's cooling breakthroughs. With the new Cooling Science Studio in Shanghai, close customer collaboration can help power a more efficient, more sustainable future for electronics.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 30 countries and employ approximately 36,000 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2024. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

