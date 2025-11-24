Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheimer Antimon-Player startet Exploration, während China den Markt verengt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
24.11.25 | 16:33
196,00 Euro
+2,30 % +4,40
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
195,88195,9416:34
195,84195,9016:33
PR Newswire
24.11.2025 15:36 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UnionPay International to expand card acceptance with Amazon Payment Services across the MENA region

Collaboration covers key countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) and Amazon Payment Services have announced a strategic collaboration in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, across countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon. Luping Zhang, General Manager of UnionPay International Middle East and Pablo Londono, Managing Director of Amazon Payment Services, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Luping Zhang, General Manager of UnionPay International Middle East, commented:
"We are excited to collaborate with Amazon Payment Services to enhance UnionPay card acceptance in the region. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing seamless payment solutions and supporting the growth of digital commerce across the region. By working with Amazon Payment Services, we are enabling more businesses to cater to the growing base of UnionPay cardholders."

Pablo Londono, Managing Director of Amazon Payment Services, added: "We are committed to offering merchants a broad range of payment options to meet the evolving needs of their customers. Integrating UnionPay into the Amazon Payment Services merchant network further strengthens our ability to serve international shoppers and facilitate secure, frictionless transactions for businesses across multiple countries."

The agreement empowers merchants in the Amazon Payment Services network to accept UnionPay cards, creating secure, convenient and seamless transactions. Once the integration is complete, millions of UnionPay cardholders will be able to access a frictionless payment experience with Amazon Payment Services' merchants. In turn, Amazon Payment Services merchants will be able to tap into UnionPay's vast global customer base across more than 80 countries and regions.

For more information on UnionPay International, visit:

  • UnionPay International: www.unionpayintl.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unionpay-international-to-expand-card-acceptance-with-amazon-payment-services-across-the-mena-region-302624589.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.