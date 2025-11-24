How DP World Connects Community Impact With Environmental Resilience

In a new Trellis interview, Senior Director of Sustainability Sarah Mouriño explains why people are at the center of DP World's sustainability strategy.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / In this video conversation with Trellis, Sarah Mouriño, Senior Director of Sustainability for DP World in the Americas, highlights how the company's community-first approach is creating both environmental and economic resilience across its global network.

Mouriño explains that sustainability at DP World is "where trade meets purpose" - linking global logistics with the wellbeing of local communities and natural ecosystems.

Restoring Nature Through Local Partnerships

Across several Latin American countries, DP World is working with local communities to restore damaged mangrove forests and coral ecosystems. What began as a small, community-led effort has grown into a collaborative restoration project that strengthens coastal resilience, protects livelihoods, and enhances long-term port stability.

Empowering Youth to Shape Their Futures

DP World's community work extends beyond conservation. From technical training and education programs to youth mentorship initiatives, the company is expanding opportunities for young people in port communities across the Americas. As Mouriño notes, seeing these programs firsthand reveals "how much it changes what young people believe is possible."

Scaling Global Solutions Locally

Through partnerships such as Teach For All and WaterAid, DP World shares global insights across regions while tailoring solutions to local needs - from Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) projects in water-stressed areas to education programs designed for the green and digital economy.

A Career Built on Purpose and Possibility

Mouriño also reflects on her own path in sustainability, emphasizing the role of curiosity, risk-taking, and being "in the right place at the right time" in building a career that bridges community impact and global trade.

Watch the full video to hear Sarah's perspective on how people-focused sustainability is shaping DP World's work across the Americas - and why community partnership remains essential to building resilient, nature-positive supply chains.

Learn more about DP World's sustainability work here.

