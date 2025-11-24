

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains muted in cryptocurrency markets amidst uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision as well as macro-economic data points. Extreme fear dominates market sentiment amidst outflows from BlackRock's Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S.



According to the CME FedWatch tool, market expectation of a quarter percentage Fed rate cut in December which was 91.7 percent a month is currently at 76.7 percent versus 71 percent on Friday and 42.4 percent a week ago.



Data showed that Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded inflows of $238 million on Friday versus outflows of $903 million on Thursday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped inflows with $108 million. Market leader BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) however recorded outflows of $122 million.



The crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.94 trillion, recording an overnight decline of 0.62 percent. The 24-hour trading volume has however increased 28 percent to $135 billion. 43 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than 1 percent whereas 15 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have added more than 1 percent during the past 24 hours.



Among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, BNB, TRON, Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid are trading with year-to-date gains whereas Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin and Cardano are trading with year-to-date losses.



The weakness in the cryptocurrency market comes amidst a mild decline in the dollar as well as Gold Futures. The Dollar Index which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 100.15 versus 100.18 at the previous close. Gold Futures for February settlement is currently trading at $4,111.80 per troy ounce, implying overnight decline of 0.10 percent.



Bitcoin has lost 0.82 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $85,963.37. The current price is around 32 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7. The original cryptocurrency is grappling with losses of 8.7 percent on a weekly basis and 8 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Ethereum shed 8.4 percent overnight to trade at $2,802.35. With prices declining 43 percent from the all-time-high, the leading alternate coin is saddled with weekly losses of 10.2 percent and year-to-date losses of 15.9 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $56 million on Friday versus outflows of $262 million on Thursday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with inflows of $95 million. Market leader BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) however recorded outflows of $54 million.



Bitcoin continues to be ranked 8th and Ethereum 44th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP gained 1.4 percent overnight lifting its current trading price to $2.07.



5th ranked BNB shed 1.5 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $834.15.



The price of 7th ranked Solana declined 1.3 percent overnight to $129.48.



TRON ranked 8th overall added 0.72 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2768.



9th ranked Dogecoin edged up 0.14 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.1449.



10th ranked Cardano declined 1.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.4061.



32nd ranked Canton (CC) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 11.5 percent.



78th ranked Starknet (STRK) topped overnight losses with a decline of 6.3 percent.



