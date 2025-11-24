Regulatory News:

Nathalie Delbreuve, Chief Financial Officer of Verallia Group (Paris:VRLA), has decided to leave the company as of 28 November 2025, after five years in the role.

"I would like to express our most sincere thanks to Nathalie for her contribution over the years and I wish her every success in her future endeavors," said Patrice Lucas, CEO of Verallia.

New Verallia CFO has been identified and will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been recognized with the Platinum Ecovadis medal, placing the Group in the Top 1% of companies assessed. In September 2025, SBTi officially validates Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target according to its Net-Zero Standard. Verallia commits to reducing its CO2 emissions from scopes 1 and 2 by 90% by 2040 compared to 2019, and offsetting the remaining 10%. Likewise, by 2050, Verallia aims to reduce scope 3 emissions by 90%, with compensation for the remaining 10%. This Net Zero target is aligned with the 1.5°C climate trajectory set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

