Publication of the convening notice and the final text of the resolutions

Claranova (Paris:CLA) informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) will be held on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 3 p.m. CET at the Business Center Tour Egée, 9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie.

The original French language version of the Convening notice, including the agenda and the final text of the resolutions to be submitted to the General Meeting, was published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires or BALO) today and is available on the Company's website along with a translation in English for information purposes. Details of how to attend and vote at this Meeting are provided in the notice.

Shareholders' attention is drawn to the fact that the text of the resolutions published in the preliminary meeting notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No. 133 of November 5, 2025 has been amended to reflect the adjustments decided by the Board of Directors to the text of the twenty-third resolution, with the other resolutions remaining unchanged.

Other documents and information relating to this Meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the company's website www.claranova.com, under the heading Investors\ Shareholders' meeting, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Shareholders are invited to attend the General Meeting, to be represented by proxy, or to vote by post or online

by returning the voting form so that it reaches the Company no later than midnight, Paris time, on Saturday, December 6, 2025;

by voting online before the General Meeting. Online voting is possible as of today, Monday, November 24, 2025, until Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Paris time. The online voting procedure is detailed in the convening notice.

The General Meeting will be streamed live in French and the recording will remain available on the company's website.

Financial calendar:

December 10, 2025: Combined General Meeting of Shareholders

About Claranova:

Claranova is a leading software publisher in the Utilities, PDF, and Photo segments. Reflecting its profile as a truly international group, 94% of its nearly €120m in revenue originates from outside France. Claranova develops technological solutions available on the Internet, mobile phones, and tablets, aimed at a wide range of individual and professional customers.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into simple, user-centric products and solutions". As a fully integrated company, Claranova controls its entire value chain, from product development to customer acquisition, customer relationship management (CRM), and final payment through its proprietary platform.

Capitalizing on its expertise in digital marketing, AI, and data analysis from active customers worldwide, the Group optimizes customer loyalty and the profitability of its activities. Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES

Ticker :? CLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

