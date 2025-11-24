Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SBSI) (the "Company" or "Southside"), the parent company of Southside Bank, announced today a dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, Inc., ("NYSE Texas") a fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

"As a Texas-based bank deeply rooted in the Texas communities we serve, we are pleased to announce our dual listing on NYSE Texas," said Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bancshares, Inc. "Our Texas footprint includes some of the strongest and fastest growing markets in the country. We are proud to support the continued growth and development of our great state, while also enhancing shareholder value."

"Southside Bank continues to deliver comprehensive financial solutions while staying true to its community-focused values, making them a valuable addition to NYSE Texas," said Bryan Daniel, President, NYSE Texas.

Southside will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and trade with the same "SBSI" ticker symbol on NYSE Texas, Inc. We expect trading on NYSE Texas to commence on November 25, 2025.

ABOUT SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $8.38 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 53 branches, two loan production offices, and a network of 70 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services, and an array of online and mobile services. For more information about Southside Bank, visit https://www.southside.com/.

For further information:

Lindsey Bailes

903-630-7965