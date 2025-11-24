INVENTIVA: Information relating to the stabilization activities carried out in the context of its recent offering

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), November 24, 2025 - Publication of information relating to the stabilization activities carried out in the context of the recent public offering of Inventiva (the "Company" or "Inventiva") in the United States (the "Offering") of 38,961,038 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share of the Company with a nominal value of €0.01. As announced on 18 November 2025, the underwriters have exercised in full their option (the "Underwriters' Option") to purchase 5,844,155 additional ADSs (the "Additional ADSs").

The Company has received notification that Piper Sandler, acting as stabilization agent, has carried out stabilization activities (as defined in Article 3.2(d) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) on the following securities:

Issuer: Inventiva Securities: American Depositary Shares representing one ordinary share of the Company with a nominal value of €0.01(ISIN: FR0013233012) Offering size: 38,961,038 ADS + 5,844,155 additional ADSs Offer price $3.85 per ADS and Additional ADS Market: Nasdaq Global Market Stabilization agent: Piper Sandler

The stabilization period, which started on 13 November 2025, ended on 17 November 2025. Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 3, of the Commission delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures (the "Delegated Regulation"), Inventiva, on the basis of the information provided by Piper Sandler, is publishing in this press release the information relating to the stabilization activities carried out by Piper Sandler as stabilization agent:

Execution date Intermediary Buy/Sell Number of shares Average transaction price Lowest/Highest price Total amount Market 11/13/2025 Piper Sandler Buy 20,700 $3.6933 $3.58/$3.72 $76,451.31 Nasdaq Global Market

This press release is issued also on behalf of Piper Sandler pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 3, of the Delegated Regulation.

