Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheimer Antimon-Player startet Exploration, während China den Markt verengt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGEB | ISIN: US7013543001 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PARKERVISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARKERVISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.11.2025 22:38 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Announces Sale of Common Stock

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR), today announced that it has closed the sale of 16,481,579 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.21 per share to accredited and institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately $3.46 million.

The stock was sold in a registered direct offering under the Company's Shelf Registration statement ("Shelf") that was filed in April 2025 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 28, 2025. To date, the Company has raised an aggregate of approximately $4.46 million under its Shelf, including $1 million in common stock sold to a director on November 17, 2025, also at a $0.21 purchase price per share.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. invents, develops, and licenses advanced, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that empower wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. to protect patented rights that it believes are being broadly infringed upon by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release,and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Actual results may differ materially due to market conditions and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Cindy French

Tony Vignieri

Chief Financial Officer

Communications Director

cfrench@parkervision.com

tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/parkervision-announces-sale-of-common-stock-1106502

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.