Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGEB | ISIN: US7013543001 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PARKERVISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARKERVISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.11.2025 22:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Announces Sale of $1 Million in Common Stock to Director

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR), today announced that it has closed the sale of 4,761,905 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.21 per share to independent director, Lewis H. Titterton, Jr., for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. The $0.21 per share price represents the last sale price ParkerVision's common stock on November 14 ,2025, as reported by the OTCQB Venture Market.

The stock was sold in a registered direct offering under the Company's Shelf Registration statement ("Shelf") that was filed in April 2025 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 28, 2025. This is the Company's only transaction to date under the Shelf.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. invents, develops, and licenses advanced, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that empower wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. to protect patented rights that it believes are being broadly infringed upon by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Actual results may differ materially due to market conditions and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Cindy French
Chief Financial Officer
cfrench@parkervision.com

Tony Vignieri
Communications Director
tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/parkervision-announces-sale-of-1-million-in-common-stock-to-director-1103343

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.