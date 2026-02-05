ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Files Opening Brief for its Expedited Appeal in ParkerVision v. Qualcomm

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / ParkerVision, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCQB:PRKR), a leader in wireless radio-frequency (RF) innovation, announced the filing of its opening brief to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ("CAFC") in its appeal of the district court decision in ParkerVision v. Qualcomm in the Middle District of Florida. A copy of the Company's opening brief can be found here.

On January 21, 2026, the CAFC granted ParkerVision's motion to reinstate an expedited schedule for its appeal. The schedule provided that ParkerVision's opening brief was due by February 4, 2026, Qualcomm's response to the brief is due by March 16, 2026, and ParkerVision's final reply is due seven days following the filing of Qualcomm's response. The order further provides that the case will be scheduled for oral argument at the next available session after completion of briefing.

The CAFC had originally granted an expedited schedule in October 2025; however, one day following the CAFC's order, Qualcomm filed a motion to dismiss the appeal for lack of jurisdiction, automatically suspending the original expedited schedule. The CAFC's January 2026 order indicated the parties may address any jurisdictional issues in the briefs.

Jeffrey Parker, CEO of ParkerVision stated, "We are pleased that the CAFC has reinstated our request for an expedited briefing schedule. As explained in our brief, this case is well suited for appellate review. We are hopeful the CAFC will reverse the district court's claim construction which rendered the patent claims nonsensical."

Mr. Parker continued, "We have also requested reassignment of the case to a new judge, for the reasons set forth in our brief. This case was filed nearly 12 years ago, and we believe it is long past time for this matter to be allowed to proceed to resolution by a jury."

In addition to the Qualcomm appeal, the Company has two upcoming trials scheduled in the Western District of Texas - MediaTek, scheduled to commence March 23, 2026, and Realtek, scheduled to commence April 27, 2026. The Company originally had two separate actions pending against Realtek, and in late 2025, the parties agreed to combine the two actions into a single trial in April 2026.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. is an innovator in radio-frequency (RF) technologies used in advanced wireless communication systems. The company holds an extensive patent portfolio in the U.S. and internationally and continues to pursue licensing and enforcement strategies to protect its intellectual property rights. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

