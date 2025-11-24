Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd.: Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Tornado Securityholders Vote For The Arrangement Resolution

Your vote is important no matter how many Shares or Options of Tornado you hold.

The Board of Directors of Tornado recommends that Securityholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.

Securityholders are reminded to vote their Shares or Options before the proxy voting deadline on November 28 th , 2025 at 9:00 AM Calgary Time.

For voting assistance, please contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by phone toll-free in North America at 1-877-452-7184 (1-416-304-0211 outside North America), by text message to 1-416-304-0211, or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd. ("Tornado" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TGH)(OTCQX:TGHLF)is pleased to announce that two leading independent proxy advisory firms, including Institutional Shareholder Services , have recommended that holders ("Shareholders) of Class "A" common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") and holders ("Optionholders" and together with the Shareholders, "Securityholders") of options to purchase Shares ("Options") vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution at the upcoming Special Meeting of Securityholders (the "Meeting") scheduled for December 2, 2025.

In response to the positive recommendations, Brett Newton, Chief Executive Officer of Tornado, said: "We are pleased to receive positive recommendations from two of Canada's leading independent proxy advisory firms. Their recommendations only reinforce the tremendous support we have received from over 70% of our Securityholders, who agreed to vote in favour of the Arrangement."

Securityholders are also reminded to submit their votes well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on November 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM Calgary Time.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The proxy voting deadline is November 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM Calgary Time.

Meeting Details

The Meeting will be held on December 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM Calgary Time in an in-person format. For complete details and access to all relevant documents related to the Meeting, please visit https://www.tornadotrucks.com/investor-relations/.

Securityholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Securityholders who have questions about voting their securities or require assistance may contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll Free | 1-877-452-7184

International or by Text Message | +1 416-304-0211

By Email | assistance@laurelhill.com

About Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd.

Tornado is a pioneer and leader in the vacuum truck industry and has been the choice of utility and oilfield professionals with over 1,900 hydrovacs sold since 2008. The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks and, through its subsidiary CustomVac, based in Nisku, Alberta, produces complementary vacuum and industrial equipment solutions, including units designed for the transportation of dangerous goods, and provides maintenance and field services to its customers. In addition, Tornado operates a heavy-duty truck maintenance facility in central Alberta. The Company sells its products to excavation service providers in the infrastructure, environmental, industrial construction, and oil and gas markets. Hydrovac trucks use high-pressure water and vacuum to safely penetrate and cut soil to expose critical infrastructure for repair and installation without damage. Hydrovac excavation methods are quickly becoming a standard in North America to safely excavate in urban areas and around critical infrastructure, significantly reducing infrastructure damage and related fatalities.

For more information about Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com or contact:

Brett Newton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (587) 802-5070

Email: bnewton@tghl.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", or "continue", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and location of the Meeting.

In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, and although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in greater detail under "Risk Factors" of the Company's management information circular relating to the Meeting filed on SEDAR+. These risks and uncertainties further include (but are not limited to) as concerns the arrangement involving the Company, Tornado Acquisition Company ULC and The Toro Company (the "Arrangement"), the failure of the parties to obtain the necessary shareholder, regulatory and court approvals or to otherwise satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Arrangement, failure of the parties to obtain such approvals or satisfy such conditions in a timely manner, significant Arrangement costs or unknown liabilities, failure to realize the expected benefits of the Arrangement, and general economic conditions. Failure to obtain the necessary shareholder, regulatory and court approvals, or the failure of the parties to otherwise satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Arrangement or to complete the Arrangement, may result in the Arrangement not being completed on the proposed terms, or at all. In addition, if the Arrangement is not completed, and the Company continues as a publicly-traded entity, there are risks that the announcement of the proposed Arrangement and the dedication of substantial resources of the Company to the completion of the Arrangement could have an impact on its business and strategic relationships (including with future and prospective employees, customers, suppliers and partners), operating results and activities in general, and could have a material adverse effect on its current and future operations, financial condition and prospects.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein represents our expectations as of the date hereof or as of the date it is otherwise stated to be made, as applicable, and is subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

