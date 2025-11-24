Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Elemental Royalty Corporation (TSXV: ELE) (Nasdaq: ELE) ("Elemental" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") at market open tomorrow under the ticker symbol "ELE". Elemental's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "ELE".

David M. Cole, Chief Executive Officer of Elemental, commented: "We are delighted that Elemental shares have been approved for trading on Nasdaq, an important milestone for our newly merged company. This listing will allow our shareholders to trade more easily and provide exposure to a significantly broader base of institutional and retail investors. We expect this listing to enhance trading liquidity, increase coverage from U.S. investment banks, and create opportunities for potential index inclusion."

Concurrent with the commencement of trading on Nasdaq, Elemental's common shares will cease to be quoted on the OTCQX Best Market. Shareholders are not required to take any action; however, shareholders who purchased shares on OTCQX are encouraged to monitor their brokerage accounts to ensure holdings are correctly reflected in respect of the Nasdaq listing.

The listing does not involve any concurrent financing, and no new shares were issued.

About Elemental Royalty Corporation.

Elemental Royalty is a new mid-tier, gold-focused streaming and royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of 16 producing assets and more than 200 royalties, anchored by cornerstone assets and operated by world-class mining partners. Formed through the merger of Elemental Altus and EMX, the Company combines Elemental Altus's track record of accretive royalty acquisitions with EMX's strengths in royalty generation and disciplined growth. This complementary strategy delivers both immediate cash flow and long-term value creation, supported by a best-in-class asset base, diversified production, and sector-leading management expertise.

Elemental Royalty trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and on Nasdaq under the ticker "ELE".

