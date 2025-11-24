

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA and Boeing have decided to cut back the number of astronaut missions using the Starliner capsule from six to four, according to several reports.



Reuters mentioned that NASA has updated its $4.5 billion Commercial Crew Program contract, making the last two flights optional.



This adjustment comes after the recent Starliner mission, which left NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore stuck at the International Space Station.



Following a stretch of uncertainty and numerous technical issues, they made their way back to Earth on a SpaceX capsule, while the Starliner returned home without any crew.



On November 24, NASA revealed that the contract was revised as engineers continue to address problems with the capsule's thrusters, propulsion system, and other issues that came to light during the mission. Since 2016, Boeing has poured more than $2 billion into troubleshooting these problems.



According to Steve Stich, NASA's commercial crew program manager, the agency and Boeing are putting Starliner's propulsion system through rigorous testing in preparation for two possible flights next year.



The upcoming mission an uncrewed cargo test dubbed Starliner-1 is set for no earlier than April 2026, depending on further certification. If all goes well, crewed flights could take place before the ISS is decommissioned in 2030.



NASA initially awarded crew transport contracts to both Boeing and SpaceX back in 2014, with SpaceX having successfully completed 12 astronaut missions so far.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



